Cal Foote contract: How much was the unrestricted free agent's last extension worth?

Cal Foote, a talented 24-year-old defenseman, has become quite popular in the hockey world since his draft day. As an unrestricted free agent, Foote's last extension is the subject of much curiosity among fans. Drafted 14th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2017 entry draft, Foote's performance on the ice has garnered attention and led to significant contract negotiations.

During his career, Foote has signed two contracts, with a combined total value of $5,975,000. These contracts reflect the faith that the Lightning organization has in his abilities and potential. The financial commitment from the team highlights Foote's value as a promising player who has shown great promise in his position as a defenseman.

Since making his NHL debut, Foote has played for three seasons, accumulating a total of 141 games played. Within these games, he has managed to contribute 19 points, showcasing his offensive prowess from the blue line. This ability to contribute offensively demonstrates Foote's versatility and adds an extra dimension to his game.

In addition to his regular-season performances, Foote has also made an impact in the playoffs. Over 13 playoff games, he has contributed two points, showcasing his ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.

A look at Cal Foote's hockey heritage

Cal Foote, the son of former NHL defenseman Adam Foote, has hockey running deep in his veins. Born into a family with a rich hockey history, Cal has already made a name for himself in the sport. Drafted eight picks higher than his father was in 1989, Cal's path in hockey is marked by both his individual achievements and the legacy he carries.

Adam Foote, a renowned NHL defenseman, was drafted 22nd overall by the Quebec Nordiques. His skills and dedication to the game left a lasting impression on the ice. Following in his father's footsteps, Cal Foote has embraced the challenge of living up to the family name and has proven himself as a promising talent.

Cal's younger brother Nolan has also taken up the family's passion for the sport. In their time playing together in Kelowna, the Foote brothers showcased their exceptional abilities and undeniable chemistry on the ice. Nolan's talent did not go unnoticed, as he was drafted 27th overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

While Cal has carved his path in the NHL, Nolan is making his mark in the New Jersey Devils organization.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes