Calder Cup Finals 2023 Schedule: Dates, Matchups and Key Details

The stage is set for the 2023 Calder Cup Finals when the Hershey Bears face the Coachella Valley Firebirds for the AHL Championship, making for an intriguing contest.

The Bears made their way to the finals by beating the Rochester Americans Roster 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals. Meanwhile, the Firebirds did so by getting the better of the Milwaukee Admirals in the Western Conference Finals, also in six games.

The Hershey Bears are the AHL's oldest and most successful team and a top development team for the Washington Capitals. They have reached the Calder Cup Finals for the 24th time and will vye for their 12th championship under coach Todd Nelson.

The Firebirds, meanwhile, are the AHL's newest expansion team and the Seattle Kraken's top development team. The Firebirds, led by coach Dan Bylsma, are the first AHL team to reach the finals in their inaugural season since the Texas Stars in 2010.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Calder Cup Finals schedule, including dates, times and how to watch

Calder Cup 2023 Finals Schedule

Game 1: Thursday, June 8 - Hershey Bears vs Coachella Valley Firebirds - 10:00 pm ET

*if necessary

How to watch the 2023 Calder Cup Finals?

Fans can tune in to NBC Sports Washington to watch the Cup finals between the Hershey Bears and the Coachella Valley Firebirds, which will be simulcast in partnership with Pennsylvania-based FOX43.

The finals series can also be watched live on AHLTV, where a single-day pass costs $8.99 and an annual subscription is worth $29.99.

