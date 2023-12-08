"Calder trophy winner down": Joseph Woll's apparent lower-body injury leaves Maple Leafs fans disheartened

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll suffered an apparent injury to his left leg during Thursday's away game against the Ottawa Senators, leaving fans disheartened.

The 25-year-old goalie got himself injured after making a save during the third period. Woll appeared to be in significant pain as he limped off the ice with the assistance of his teammates.

Woll left the game when the Toronto Maple Leafs were leading the Sens 3-2 in the third period. He made 29 saves on 31 shots. In Woll's absence, 33-year-old goalie Martin Jones took on the responsibility between the pipes and also made his first appearance for Toronto in the game.

Woll has been an encouraging presence for the Leafs between the pipes this season, and his injury dropped as a piece of disheartening news for the fans, as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their thoughts:

One tweeted:

"Calder trophy winner down"

Here are some more reactions on X:

If Joseph Woll is out for an extended period, either Ilya Samsonov (illness) or Martin Jones will take the responsibility for the Leafs between the pipes going forward in the season.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs came out on top with a dramatic 4-3 win over the Ottawa Senators. T.J. Broadie and Jake McCabe scored two points apiece in the contest.

Mitch Marner, William Nylander, Calle Jarnkrok and David Kampf were the four different scorers for the Leafs in the matchup. Goaltender Martin Jones, who replaced Woll, conceded one goal and made nine saves with a .900 SV%.

With the win on the night, the Maple Leafs moved to 10th place in the league standings with 30 points accumulated after 23 games. They host the Nashville Predators next at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

How has Joseph Woll fared at the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Calgary Flames v Toronto Maple Leafs

Woll has been the heart and soul of the Maple Leafs in the net. Through 14 games, the 25-year-old Dardenne Prairie, Missouri, native is 8-5-1 with a 2.82 goals-against-average and a .915 SV%.

Joseph Woll was drafted with the No. 62 pick by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2016 draft. He made his NHL debut during the 2021-22 season, going 3-1 with a 2.75 goals-against-average and a .911 SV% in four games.

This is the third season for the goalie in Toronto's jersey. Overall, Woll is 17-7-1 in 25 career games with a 2.26 goals-against-average and a .919 SV%.