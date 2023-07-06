Calder Trophy winners: Full list of top rookies to win prestigious honor

The Calder Trophy is given every year to the player who is considered the most skilled in their first year of playing in the NHL. It was initially given in 1933 and is named after Frank Calder, who served as the NHL president from 1917 to 1943.
The recipient is selected through a poll conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers' Association after the conclusion of the regular season. It is presented with the Calder trophy following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
List of recipients of the NHL Calder Trophy
- 2023: Matty Beniers, Seattle Kraken
- 2022: Moritz Seider, Detroit Red Wings
- 2021: Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
- 2020: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
- 2019: Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks
- 2018: Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders
- 2017: Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 2016: Artemi Panarin, Chicago Blackhawks
- 2015: Aaron Ekblad, Florida Panthers
- 2014: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche
- 2013: Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers
- 2012: Gabriel Landeskog, Colorado Avalanche
- 2011: Jeff Skinner, Carolina Hurricanes
- 2010: Tyler Myers, Buffalo Sabres
- 2009: Steve Mason, Columbus Blue Jackets
- 2008: Patrick Kane, Chicago Blackhawks
- 2007: Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2006: Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
- 2004: Andrew Raycroft, Boston Bruins
- 2003: Barret Jackman, St. Louis Blues
- 2002: Dany Heatley, Atlanta Thrashers
- 2001: Evgeni Nabokov, San Jose Sharks
- 2000: Scott Gomez, New Jersey Devils
- 1999: Chris Drury, Colorado Avalanche
- 1998: Sergei Samsonov, Boston Bruins
- 1997: Bryan Berard, New York Islanders
- 1996: Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators
- 1995: Peter Forsberg, Quebec Nordiques
- 1994: Martin Brodeur, New Jersey Devils
- 1993: Teemu Selanne, Winnipeg Jets
- 1992: Pavel Bure, Vancouver Canucks
- 1991: Ed Belfour, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1990: Sergei Makarov, Calgary Flames
- 1989: Brian Leetch, New York Rangers
- 1988: Joe Nieuwendyk, Calgary Flames
- 1987: Luc Robitaille, Los Angeles Kings
- 1986: Gary Suter, Calgary Flames
- 1985: Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1984: Tom Barrasso, Buffalo Sabres
- 1983: Steve Larmer, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1982: Dale Hawerchuk, Winnipeg Jets
- 1981: Peter Stastny, Quebec Nordiques
- 1980: Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins
- 1979: Bobby Smith, Minnesota North Stars
- 1978: Mike Bossy, New York Islanders
- 1977: Willi Plett, Atlanta Flames
- 1976: Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders
- 1975: Eric Vail, Atlanta Flames
- 1974: Denis Potvin, New York Islanders
- 1973: Steve Vickers, New York Rangers
- 1972: Ken Dryden, Montreal Canadiens
- 1971: Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres
- 1970: Tony Esposito, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1969: Danny Grant, Minnesota North Stars
- 1968: Derek Sanderson, Boston Bruins
- 1967: Bobby Orr, Boston Bruins
- 1966: Brit Selby, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1965: Roger Crozier, Detroit Red Wings
- 1964: Jacques Laperriere, Montreal Canadiens
- 1963: Kent Douglas, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1962: Bobby Rousseau, Montreal Canadiens
- 1961: Dave Keon, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1960: Bill Hay, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1959: Ralph Backstrom, Montreal Canadiens
- 1958: Frank Mahovlich, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1957: Larry Regan, Boston Bruins
- 1956: Glenn Hall, Detroit Red Wings
- 1955: Ed Litzenberger, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1954: Camille Henry, New York Rangers
- 1953: Gump Worsley, New York Rangers
- 1952: Bernie Geoffrion, Montreal Canadiens
- 1951: Terry Sawchuk, Detroit Red Wings
- 1950: Jack Gelineau, Boston Bruins
- 1949: Pentti Lund, New York Rangers
- 1948: Jim McFadden, Detroit Red Wings
- 1947: Howie Meeker, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1946: Edgar Laprade, New York Rangers
- 1945: Frank McCool, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1944: Gus Bodnar, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1943: Gaye Stewart, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1942: Grant Warwick, New York Rangers
- 1941: Johnny Quilty, Montreal Canadiens
- 1940: Kilby MacDonald, New York Rangers
- 1939: Frank Brimsek, Boston Bruins
- 1938: Cully Dahlstrom, Chicago Black Hawks
- 1937: Syl Apps, Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1936: Mike Karakas, Chicago Blackhawks
- 1935: Sweeney Schriner, New York Americans
- 1934: Russ Blinco, Montreal Maroons
- 1933: Carl Voss, Detroit Red Wings
Exploring the history and significance of the NHL Rookie of the Year Award
An interesting case regarding the Calder Trophy occurred in 1991, when Ed Belfour, the goaltender for the Chicago Blackhawks, won the award despite having played only 32 combined games in the previous two seasons. Belfour qualified for the award because he had participated in nine of those games during the 1990 Stanley Cup playoffs, while the remaining 23 games were played in the 1988-89 season. This enabled him to meet the eligibility requirements for the Calder trophy.
The Toronto Maple Leafs hold the record for the most Calder Trophy wins, having claimed the award 10 times. The most recent Maple Leafs player to win the Calder Trophy was Auston Matthews in 2017.
The voting for the Calder Trophy takes place at the end of the regular season and is conducted by members of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association. Each voter ranks their top five candidates using a points system of 10-7-5-3-1, and the top three finalists are named.
