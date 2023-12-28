Cale Makar comments on Colorado Avalanche squandering 4-0 lead against Arizona Coyotes

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar shared his insights on their game against the Arizona Coyotes, shedding light on the team's struggles in the final period, after surrendering a commanding 4-0 lead.

Makar acknowledged the team's awareness of the Coyotes' pressing play in the third period, saying to Guerilla Sports:

"Obviously we knew that they were going to press."

However, he highlighted a recurring issue for the Avalanche, expressing difficulty in regaining momentum once the team finds itself on its heels. Cale Makar said:

"Just every time you're touching the ice, you get a little anxious, not knowing what's going to happen."

The defenseman emphasized the importance of handling adversity and maintaining composure as a team. Despite a strong performance in the first two periods, the Avalanche seemed to lose crucial elements of their game plan in the final stretch. Makar pointed out the need for the team to refocus:

"At some point, we have to learn and make sure that it's not just on every individual. It's as a group, we need to be able to refocus."

Cale Makar attributed the shift in the game to a loss of execution and emphasized the team's strengths, such as forechecking and maintaining defensive gaps. The frustration was evident in Makar's words:

"I think that’s what happened in the third. It just all kind of sputtered out."

The Avalanche will undoubtedly reflect on this challenging loss, with Cale Makar's comments serving as a reminder of the team's need to address mental resilience and refocus as they navigate future games.

Cale Makar witnesses Coyotes' spectacular comeback

The Arizona Coyotes orchestrated a remarkable comeback, to snatch a thrilling 5-4 victory against the Colorado Avalanche in overtime. Jack McBain emerged as the hero, netting the game-winner with just 20 seconds remaining in the extra period. His decisive play saw him crash the net, with the puck ricocheting off his body after a powerful shot by Jason Zucker.

Sean Durzi and Lawson Crouse played pivotal roles in the Coyotes' resurgence, contributing a goal and three assists, and a goal and an assist, respectively. Goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 20 crucial saves to secure the comeback win.

For the Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon continued his impressive form, extending his point streak to 19 games with a goal and an assist. Mikko Rantanen also had a goal and an assist, while Alexandar Georgiev made 23 saves.

The game's narrative shifted dramatically as Crouse, Michael Kesselring, and Zucker spearheaded the Coyotes' five-goal rally. Durzi's equalizer at 17:53 of the third period forced the game into overtime, setting the stage for McBain's game-winner.