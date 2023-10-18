Cale Makar dethrones Bobby Orr to achieve NHL record

Cale Makar, the rising star of the ice hockey world, has accomplished something truly extraordinary. In a sport where legends like Bobby Orr have set seemingly unassailable records, Makar's recent achievement stands out.

Makar has officially dethroned the legendary Orr as the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 250 points, accomplishing the remarkable milestone in just 241 games. The accomplishment cements his status as one of the most promising young players in the league.

Cale Makar, hailing from Calgary, Alberta, was a highly-touted prospect long before he made his NHL debut. His journey to the league began when the Colorado Avalanche selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. From that moment, it was clear that Makar was destined for greatness.

As of the recent tweet from The Athletic, the 24-year-old has achieved an extraordinary milestone by becoming the fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 250 points. His remarkable feat surpasses the legendary Bobby Orr, who reached the milestone in 247 games.

Cale Makar's career statistics are equally impressive. In 241 games, he has scored 67 goals and provided 183 assists for a total of 250 points. At just 24 years old, the Canadian has undoubtedly set the bar high for future generations of NHL defensemen.

Makar's on-ice excellence has not only translated into records and accolades but also significant pay. On July 24, 2021, the Colorado Avalanche signed Makar to a six-year, $54,000,000 contract. This lucrative deal was a clear indication of the team's belief in the youngster's potential.

A look at Cale Makar's NHL career

Cale Makar's NHL career has been a meteoric rise to stardom since his debut with the Colorado Avalanche in April 2019. He burst onto the scene by becoming the first defenseman in NHL history to score a playoff goal in his debut.

In his rookie season (2019-20), Makar continued to impress, earning recognition as a Calder Memorial Trophy finalist and ultimately winning the award for the league's top rookie. His remarkable performance only intensified in the 2020-21 season, making him a finalist for the James Norris Memorial Trophy as the league's best defenseman.

Makar's career hit new heights in the 2021-22 season with a lucrative contract extension and a slew of records. He scored his 100th point in just 108 games, tying him for the sixth-fastest defenseman to reach the milestone. He won the James Norris Memorial Trophy and played a pivotal role in the Avalanche's journey to winning the 2022 Stanley Cup.