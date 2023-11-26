Cale Makar opens up about possible 2026 Olympic participation for Canada

Colorado Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar recently discussed the prospect of representing his country in the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Durng an interview with Scott Oake on AfterHours.Makar expressed his eagerness about the possibility:

"For sure. I mean, I obviously haven't had really the opportunity to do that yet. With I guess when the NHL is committed to that."

His acknowledgment of the NHL's commitment reflects the ongoing discussions regarding the league's participation in the Olympics.

Looking ahead, Makar shared his optimism about the potential inclusion of NHL players in the 2026 Winter Olympics set to take place in Italy. He said

"So, um, looking down the line, I think a lot of guys are pretty excited to think it's in Italy in '26. So, hopefully we can be a part of that because that would be that would be super special."

The 2026 Winter Olympics, scheduled to be held in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, present a unique opportunity for athletes like Makar to showcase their talent on the global stage.

The defenseman expressed a genuine enthusiasm for the chance to represent his country, emphasizing the special nature of such an experience.

Makar concluded the discussion on a personal note:

"And hopefully I can be a part of that as well. Because anytime you get to represent your country, it's pretty amazing."

His words echo the sentiment shared by many athletes who view Olympic participation as a pinnacle of their career, a chance to don their national colors with pride and compete at the highest level of international sports.

As discussions around NHL involvement in the 2026 Winter Olympics continue, fans eagerly await the possibility of seeing Cale Makar and other top players try to fulfil their dream of Olympic glory.

Cale Makar dominates the ice: Peers suggest Norris, Hart Trophy consideration

Cale Makar's scintillating performance this season has left no room for doubt among his peers – he's simply on another level.

Recently stealing the spotlight with a game-sealing breakaway goal against the Vancouver Canucks, Makar's brilliance on the ice has not gone unnoticed.

Nashville’s Roman Josi, the 2020 Norris Trophy winner, said:

"Cale is just on another level," emphasizing Makar's superiority among defensemen.

As Makar and Vancouver's Quinn Hughes continue to showcase their offensive prowess, Makar's chances for the Norris Trophy and even Hart Trophy consideration are gaining momentum.

The Colorado defenseman's all-around impact and record-setting achievements make him a top contender for these prestigious awards.