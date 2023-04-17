Cale Makar ready to play in series opener vs Kraken, gives Colorado Avalanche an edge in Round 1 of NHL Playoffs

After missing a few games due to a lower-body injury, Cale Makar is ready to hit the ice again for the Colorado Avalanche's playoff series opener against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. The 24-year-old defenseman has been a crucial part of the team's success this season, tallying 17 goals and 66 points in just 60 games.

Despite Cale Makar's absence, the Avalanche have managed to clinch a playoff spot and secure first place in the Central Division. However, the team will undoubtedly benefit from having their star defenseman back in the lineup for the playoffs.

Coach Jared Bednar is optimistic about Makar's return, stating that the young player is in good shape and ready to go. Makar's presence on the ice will give the Avalanche a major boost as they look to make a deep run in the playoffs.

As the outfit prepares for its first-round matchup against the Kraken, the return of Cale Makar will be one of the team's biggest storylines. If he can stay healthy and continue his outstanding play, he could help lead the Avalanche to a successful playoff run and potentially even a Stanley Cup championship.

Exploring the Life and NHL Accomplishments of Cale Makar

Cale Makar is a rising star in the NHL, known for his impressive skills as a defenseman and his dynamic playing style. He was selected by the Colorado Avalanche with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and has since become a vital player for the team.

In the 2021-22 season, Makar played a key role in helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup championship. He was named the Conn Smythe Trophy winner as the most valuable player in the playoffs. He has also represented Team Canada at the international level, winning gold at the 2018 World Junior Championships.

Off the ice, Makar comes from a family with a strong hockey background. His father and cousin both played collegiate hockey, while his younger brother is also a talented hockey player. Makar is of Ukrainian descent on his father's side and grew up as a fan of the Calgary Flames.

With his impressive accomplishments and talent, Makar has quickly become one of the NHL's best players and is sure to continue making waves in the league.

