Caleb Jones contract: How much will ex-Blackhawks star earn in 2023?

The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Caleb Jones to a one-year contract worth $775,000. This move marks a pivotal moment in Jones' NHL career, as he departs from the Chicago Blackhawks to join the Hurricanes' ranks. The Hurricanes are adding more options when it comes to their depth in defense.

Caleb Jones, recognized as the younger brother of NHL defenseman Seth Jones, has been steadily making his mark in professional hockey. At 26 years old, he has displayed his skills and determination on the ice, and his recent signing with the Hurricanes reflects his growing reputation in the league.

During his tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks, Jones left a strong impression. Across 73 games in the 2022-23 season, he tallied an impressive four goals and contributed 16 points. Overall, he has nine goals and 22 assists for the franchise. These statistics highlight his potential considering he is a defenceman, and the Hurricanes are bound to have hopes in dire situations.

Jones' journey to the NHL has been marked by dedication and hard work. Drafted by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, he embarked on his professional career. During his time with the Oilers, he gained crucial experience by participating in 93 regular-season games, amassing five goals and providing 14 assists.

Transitioning to the Chicago Blackhawks offered Jones fresh avenues for growth and exposure. Representing a storied franchise such as the Blackhawks allowed him to fine-tune his skills and showcase his talents on a grander stage. His performance during his stint with the Blackhawks played a pivotal role in attracting the attention of the Carolina Hurricanes and securing his current contract.

Don Waddell's remarks on Caleb Jones

Don Waddell, the President and General Manager of the Carolina Hurricanes, officially announced the signing of defenseman Caleb Jones.

Waddell expressed his confidence in Jones, describing him as a dependable two-way defenseman. He said:

"Caleb is a reliable, two-way defenseman," said Waddell. "His NHL experience will help boost our depth on defense."

Throughout his NHL career, spanning 217 games with both Edmonton and Chicago, he has accumulated 50 points (14 goals, 36 assists).

Jones' journey also includes stints in the American Hockey League (AHL) with the Bakersfield team from 2016 to 2019. During this time, he participated in 125 AHL games, contributing 57 points (11 goals, 46 assists).

Prior to his AHL experience, Caleb Jones played in the WHL, amassing an impressive 117 points (19 goals, 98 assists) in 135 games with the Portland team from 2015 to 2017. Notably, during the 2015-16 season, he led all WHL rookies in assists with 45.