Calgary Flames' $29,700,000 defenseman drops major hint on his future amid lingering trade rumors

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames defenseman, has provided an update on his future with the Calgary Flames. Hanifin asked for a trade a while back as he said he wouldn't re-sign. He's currently in the sixth year of a $29,700,000 deal which will pay him $4.95 million this season.

However, no trade has been reached and now Hanifin says he could be open to re-signing but wants to see how the year plays out.

“I just want to see how this year kind of played out a little bit and take my time a little bit.”

Even though Hanifin is leaving the door open, that doesn't rule out the Calgary Flames trading the defenseman near the deadline. However, he does have a modified no-trade clause so it would have to be a team that he's willing to go to.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy also said Noah Hanifin said the same thing to him.

“He wants to see how it goes this year … He did indicate that he wasn’t going to re-sign in the summer. But that doesn’t mean he won’t ever re-sign."

If Hanifin does get dealt this season, it's uncertain what the return would be. But, he likely is due for a raise from his $4.95 million, especially with the cap projected to skyrocket over the next couple of years.

Hanifin is not the lone Flame to say he won't re-sign

Noah Hanifin is not the only player on the Calgary Flames to say he won't re-sign with the club.

Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund are both entering the final year of their deals with the Calgary Flames and there has been speculation they will both leave. Yet, as neither man has been moved, Lindholm said he wants to stay while Backlund is leaving the door open.

"I’ve made it pretty clear that I’m willing to stay,” Lindholm said Wednesday.

“I just want to see where this team is going,” Backlund said. “I only have so many years left, and I want to make the most of it. But I love Calgary. I’m not just going to take off and leave.”

Noah Hanifin stats

Noah Hanifin was drafted fifth overall in 2015 by the Carolina Hurricanes and was traded to Calgary in 2018 in the Dougie Hamilton trade, which also brought back Lindholm to the Flames.

Hanifin has played five seasons with Calgary and has skated in 359 games with the club and has recorded 156 points. Last season, Hanifin played in 81 games and recorded 38 points as he is one of the Flames' best defensemen.

