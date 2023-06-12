The Calgary Flames made an exciting announcement today, revealing that Ryan Huska has been appointed as the team's new head coach. This appointment marks a significant moment in the franchise's history, as Huska becomes the 24th head coach to lead the Flames.

As news spread across the NHL community, fans wasted no time taking to Twitter to express their opinions and reactions to this coaching decision.

One passionate fan chimed in, expressing their belief,

"Should have been Mitch Love"

Another fan on Twitter shared their doubts about Huska's future, stating,

"Inb4 Huska removed as head coach in less than 2 seasons."

On the other hand, a fan seemed perplexed by the appointment and questioned the qualifications of Huska, stating,

"What did Huska do last year to deserve this? Well deserved, eh?"

Lastly, one fan raised an interesting point, commenting,

"If Love isn't AC, then what are we doing?"

The announcement has certainly generated significant buzz and anticipation within the NHL community.

Calgary Flames appoints Ryan Huska as their head coach

The announcement was made by General Manager Craig Conroy, who expressed confidence in Huska's ability to lead the team. According to Conroy, Huska's work ethic, clear communication skills, and strategic thinking make him the right coach for the Flames.

Huska has been with the Calgary Flames organization since the 2014-15 season when he became the head coach of their American Hockey League affiliate in Adirondack. He later coached the Flames' top prospects in Stockton before joining the NHL team as an assistant coach in 2018.

During his tenure as an AHL head coach, Huska achieved a respectable 135-118-27 record. He played a significant role in developing players like Rasmus Andersson, Andrew Mangiapane, and Oliver Kylington, who are currently on the Flames' roster.

In his statement, Huska expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by Flames ownership and management. He acknowledged his familiarity with the team's players, as he has worked closely with them in previous seasons.

The 47-year-old coach, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 1993 NHL Draft, had a brief professional playing career before transitioning to coaching. Huska and his family have called Calgary home since 2014, adding a sense of familiarity and community to his role as head coach of the Calgary Flames.

