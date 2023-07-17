Calgary Flames fans were left stunned and outraged during an AEW event as wrestler Christian Cage launched a scathing attack on the hockey team and the city itself.

In an unexpected turn of events, Cage took the microphone and unleashed a verbal assault on the Calgary Flames, expressing his disregard for the team and questioning Calgary's standing as the home of wrestling in Canada. The controversial remarks left fans shocked and ignited a fierce backlash within the wrestling community.

During his promo, Christian Cage boldly proclaimed that he hailed from Toronto and that he was the greatest Canadian wrestler of all time, surpassing even the legendary Bret Hart. He further added insult to injury by threatening to spit in Hart's face if he made an appearance at the event.

Cage's inflammatory statements didn't stop there, as he took aim at the Flames' roster, saying:

“I landed this morning with a huge smile on my face because I knew like the majority of this Flames team that are demanding a trade out of this sh*thole…"

"I noticed that Bret Hart didn't have the guts to show up here tonight because he knew he'd have to come face-to-face with his superior. If he was here, I would spit in his face. Calgary, kiss my a**,” he added.

The comments made by Cage shocked the crowd, as Calgary Flames fans quickly voiced their displeasure and frustration. Many took to social media to express their outrage and defend their beloved city and team.

The Flames have long been a part of Calgary's sports culture, and seeing it getting disparaged in such a manner struck a nerve among fans who passionately support their team.

Calgary Flames have big expectations from Nazem Kadri

On August 18, 2022, Nazem Kadri signed a seven-year contract with the Calgary Flames, worth $49 million. The deal included a $7 million cap hit and annual average salary. Kadri received a signing bonus of $2.5 million, with a base salary of $4.5 million. For the 2023-24 season, his salary in the minors is set at $7 million.

Kadri, a highly skilled hockey player, was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft. He has played in 821 games throughout his career, accumulating 568 points. In the playoffs, he has contributed 44 points in 52 games over 14 seasons.

From the 2012-13 season until March 21, 2016, Kadri led the NHL in penalties drawn with an impressive total of 164. This put him 46 penalties ahead of the second player, Dustin Brown of the Los Angeles Kings.

Kadri reached the pinnacle of his professional career when he joined the Colorado Avalanche and won the Stanley Cup in 2022. In the 2022 playoffs, he scored seven goals and accumulated 15 points as a talented center.

