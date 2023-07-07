Calgary Flames Cap Space: Examining the Flames' salary in the off-season

The Calgary Flames have a new GM and several players have asked for a trade.

Last year, Calgary saw Johnny Gaudreau leave in free agency and Matthew Tkachuk be traded to the Florida Panthers. This off-season, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, and Noah Hanifin have all requested trades, while Elias Lindholm could be moved.

With the Flames having several key players wanting out/having been moved, Calgary has just $2.4 million in cap space.

The Calgary Flames are likely to be involved in more trades

The Flames started the off-season by trading Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick.

According to Toffoli, he wanted to stay, but after Brad Treliving left, Craig Conroy didn't express much interest in re-signing Toffoli so he opted to move him. Toffoli said (via NHL.com):

"At my end-of-the-year meeting I wanted to stay, and I talked [former general manager Brad Treliving], obviously [Treliving] is not there anymore, but the conversation was had and everyone knew I wanted to stay.

"But it was one of those things where there wasn't a whole lot of conversation and it didn't sound like there was any sort of need for me or want in a way. It was a personal decision, and I felt it was time for myself and my wife to experience something different and move forward.

"I was waiting for sort of an extension conversation, and there was none coming and didn't feel like there was one in the future."

Outside of trading Toffoli, the Flames still could move Hanifin, Backlund, and perhaps Lindholm, if he doesn't re-sign.

This off-season, Calgary hasn't been too active in free agency, as they have just been adding depth players. However, they have lost some key players as Milan Lucic left in free agency while Michael Stone announced his retirement and will now work in the front office.

Not being active in free agency wasn't a surprise for Conroy who knew the Calgary Flames were right up against the cap.

“Even going into free agency we kinda knew our situation,” said Conroy (via NHL.com). “We weren’t going to be really active in free agency this year.”

As of right now, Calgary has everyone signed for this upcoming season so outside of a trade, their roster is practically done. Perhaps the Calgary Flames will look for depth signings to add to the bottom of the roster, to further their hopes of returning to the playoffs next season.

