In a surprising turn of events for the struggling Calgary Flames, captain Mikael Backlund has addressed the mounting distractions and trade rumors surrounding the team.

Amid a flurry of trade calls, especially for their defensemen, Backlund stepped up to rally his teammates, urging them to focus on the game and eliminate the off-ice noise.

"Mikael Backlund spoke to some of the players," reported Elliotte Friedman during an intermission segment on Sportsnet's Saturday Headlines.

Backlund said:

'We have to end the noise. There are too many distractions around the team. ... If you don't wanna be here, let the General Manager know, and we'll figure it out. But as long as you're here, no more noise, we have to play.'"

The powerful statement from Backlund seems to have had a positive impact on the team's performance. Despite their recent struggles, the Flames have shown improvement, climbing from the bottom to just three points out of the second wild card spot.

As trade talks intensify, Backlund's leadership might be the turning point the Flames need to refocus and regroup. While the Calgary Flames acknowledge that they are not yet Cup contenders, the unity and determination displayed in the locker room could set the stage for more resilience in the remainder of the season.

Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Zadorov addresses trade rumors amidst agent's tweet

Calgary Flames defenseman Nikita Zadorov has become the focal point of trade speculation following a tweet from his agent, Dan Milstein, hinting at potential contract uncertainties with the Flames.

Zadorov, with six points in 16 games this season, defended his agent's decision to disclose trade rumors on social media during a media session.

"I am supporting, obviously, it’s my agent. I mean, I have to support him. That was his decision to make that tweet," Zadorov said.

While Zadorov confirmed discussions about his future, he remained discreet about specific details, citing the intricate nature of NHL business.

Despite the swirling trade rumors, Zadorov expressed affection for the Flames, emphasizing his enjoyment of the team, fans and the city. He expressed a desire to remain a Flame in the long term but acknowledged the uncertainties inherent in professional sports.

When pressed about whether he had formally requested a trade, Zadorov remained diplomatic, hinting at the possibility of sharing more information in the future:

"Well, we’ve been discussing, and like I said, I cannot really say a lot of stuff, you know, maybe it’s gonna be time when I’m going to be able to share it with you and for sure."

The situation adds a layer of uncertainty to Zadorov's future with the Calgary Flames.