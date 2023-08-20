Calgary Flames defenceman addresses rumors regarding Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin wanting out

The Calgary Flames Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar has addressed the swirling rumors regarding teammates Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin potentially wanting to leave the team. Weegar expressed his optimism for the Flames' future, citing the positive impact of recent front-office and coaching changes.

In a recent interview, Weegar acknowledged the rumors but made it clear that he prefers to focus on players who are committed to the team's goals,

"There's a lot of rumors of guys not wanting to be here or guys staying. To be honest, I kind of keep my head out of it and my nose out of it."

He emphasized his preference for teammates who share the organization's vision, particularly highlighting the synergy between the newly appointed General Manager Craig Conroy and Head Coach Ryan Huska.

"I just want guys that want to be here. And, I think Craig and Husk are on the same page," Weegar added.

Weegar's optimism extends to the Flames' overall direction. He mentioned the potential for a more upbeat and up-tempo style of play under Huska's coaching, which could help improve the team's offensive performance. Additionally, despite the uncertainty surrounding Lindholm and Hanifin's futures as unrestricted free agents, Weegar expressed confidence in the team's existing talent and potential for success. He believes that with their strong roster, including a solid defensive core and skilled forwards, the Flames have the necessary firepower to contend for the Stanley Cup.

While acknowledging the disappointment of missing the playoffs last season, Weegar said his focus remains on proving the team's potential and reaffirming their status as Cup contenders. With changes in leadership and coaching philosophy, he believes the Calgary Flames are heading in the right direction and poised for success.

Mikael Backlund's future with the Calgary Flames

Backlund's future with the Calgary Flames appears to be hanging in the balance as he enters the final year of his contract. Despite relatively soft trade offers for the 34-year-old two-way center, it's clear that patience is key in his case. Backlund's proven effectiveness on both ends of the ice, culminating in a standout season and a sixth-place finish in Selke Trophy voting, has established him as a valuable asset.

The Calgary Flames may choose to hold onto Backlund, given his enduring contributions to the team over more than 900 games and 15 years. His potential departure as a free agent at the end of the season would not only provide the Flames with an additional $5.35 million in cap space but also allow Backlund to depart with the gratitude and recognition he deserves for his contributions.

While trade possibilities may not have materialized strongly for Backlund, his consistent performance and ability to excel in crucial roles make him an enticing option for playoff contenders as the trade deadline approaches.