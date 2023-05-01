Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter, for the second time, after 3 seasons

The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter after the team failed to make the playoffs this season. The move comes just weeks after the president of hockey operations, Don Maloney, said he would be “reviewing everything in the organization.” The team had already parted ways with general manager Brad Treliving on April 17.

Pierre LeBrun @PierreVLeBrun Hearing that Darryl Sutter has been let go as Flames head coach. Hearing that Darryl Sutter has been let go as Flames head coach.

Sutter never held a post-season news conference, leading to speculation that his job was in jeopardy. Recent comments from forward Jonathan Huberdeau's agent Allan Walsh added fuel to the fire, suggesting there were issues behind the scenes in Calgary.

It is unclear which players may have expressed dissatisfaction with Sutter. The Flames have several key players whose contracts expire soon, including Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Noah Hanifin, and Chris Tanev.

The Calgary Flames will begin the search for a new coach as they look to turn things around and make a run for the playoffs next season.

Off-Season Game Plan for the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames missed the playoffs this season and will have to address several key issues this summer. The Flames struggled to score at a consistent rate despite adding Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri to their lineup. They need to find depth scorers if they want to compete for a playoff spot.

Another area of concern for the Flames is the performance of goalie Jacob Markstrom. Markstrom had an outstanding playoff run last year but struggled this season, posting some of the worst numbers of his career.

The Flames will have to decide whether to stick with Markstrom or make a change between the pipes. With few options coming down the prospect pipeline, a trade could be necessary.

Lastly, the Flames need to make a big splash to regain confidence and interest in the team. Fans saw All-Stars Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk depart from the team last offseason. They will need to re-energize their roster with a top-tier player. However, the Flames are up against the salary cap and will have to make room to acquire a big name.

The Calgary Flames have some tough decisions to make. They need to find depth scorers, make a decision on their starting goaltender, and potentially make a big move to re-energize their roster.

Poll : 0 votes