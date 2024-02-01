Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy discloses how Elias Lindholm trade panned out with Vancouver Canucks

Calgary Flames General Manager Craig Conroy shed light on the intricacies behind the Elias Lindholm trade with the Vancouver Canucks. The hockey world was generally shocked at the return that the Flames were able to get for Lindholm, which was a package including an NHL-level player, two prospects and a first-round pick, possibly setting the standard for a trade heading into the deadline period.

Conroy expressed his satisfaction with the deal:

"To be able to get a player, two young prospects and a draft pick, we thought it was a really good deal for us. And they’re getting a great player in Lindholm. I think it was a good deal for both sides."

The Flames' GM also provided insights into the negotiation process with the Canucks, revealing that Vancouver accelerated their efforts to secure Lindholm, prompting a reevaluation of all available options. The Canucks are currently tied for first place in the entire league in points:

"A couple of days ago, Vancouver called and really turned it up and wanted to get something done. I reached back out to all the other teams and weighed all my options, and we came to a point where we said, ‘OK, this is the best deal for the Calgary Flames,’" Conroy said.

Calgary Flames GM shares excitement on newly acquired prospect in Elias Lindholm trade

Conroy also shared his thoughts on one of the acquired prospects, Hunter Brzustewicz:

"Just talking to him on the phone, I really like his personality. He seems like he is excited. He’s looking forward to it. There’s an opportunity here in Calgary. A right-handed shot guy is something we don’t have a lot of in the organization," said Conroy.

The emphasis on Brzustewicz's personality and the identified need for a right-handed shot highlights the Flames' commitment to building a talented team for the future and not as focused on the present season. Watch for the Calgary Flames to be big sellers at the deadline like the St. Louis Blues were a season ago.

In exchange for Lindholm, the Flames acquired forward Andrei Kuzmenko, defensemen Hunter Brzustewicz and Joni Jurmo, a 2024 first-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. Lindholm's tenure with the Flames, including a career-best 42-goal season in 2021-22, is undoubtedly a significant loss.

However, Conroy's comments suggest the Flames strategically leveraged the trade to secure assets that align with the team's vision for both the present and the future. And the Canucks got their much sought-after, top-line center.