Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund addresses rumors of contract extension

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund has addressed the rumors of a potential contract extension. Backlund is entering the final year of his six-year $32.1 million deal with the Flames and said he wanted to wait and see before he makes a decision on whether to re-sign or hit free agency next summer.

However, due to Backlund being a pending free agent, there have been rumors of a potential trade. But, the Swede says there have been no discussions on an extension or waiving his no-trade clause, according to West Gilbertson.

The Calgary Flames beat reporter tweeted Backlund's response to a question about a contract extension:

“We’ll see what happens. It’s pretty quiet right now, but we will see what happens. We haven’t made a decision yet.”

Although several Calgary Flames players have asked for a trade in the past few seasons, Mikael Backlund told Eric Francis of Sportsnet that he views Calgary as home. With that, the hope for many Flames fans is he will re-sign and spend his entire career with the franchise.

“I mean, I’m really excited about all the things here, and we love Calgary – it’s our home. I haven’t closed any doors. I’m excited to start the season. We’ll see how things shake out.”

Backlund has spent his entire career with the Calgary Flames and will be 35 at the end of the upcoming season. Given he is getting up there in age, it's uncertain how long of an extension or how much money Backlund is looking for.

Mikael Backlund is entering his 16th NHL season

Although Mikael Backlund is entering the final year of his deal, he's also focused on his 16th NHL season. Backlund was drafted 24th overall in 2007 by the Flames and made his NHL debut during the 2008-09 NHL season.

The Swede has played 908 games with the Flames, and given Calgary needs a new captain, defenseman Nikita Zadorov told Sportsnet 960 The Fan he views Backlund as the ideal candidate:

“I feel like, my opinion, it’s only one guy in the room who should be captain — I think Mikael is definitely our captain. It’s just a formal thing to put a ‘C’ on his shoulder.”

If Mikael Backlund does re-sign with the Calgary Flames, it is likely he will be named captain.

But, for the time being, Backlund is just focused on the season ahead. Calgary is set to open at home on Oct. 11 against the Winnipeg Jets. In their preseason opener, the Flames won 10-0 over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday.

