Calgary Flames news: $29,700,000 defenseman’s rumored trade hits a roadblock

The rumored trade involving Calgary Flames' top defenseman Noah Hanifin has encountered an unexpected snag. NHL fans and enthusiasts were buzzing with anticipation this off-season about the possible trade of the $29.7 million contract defenseman. However, everything has come to a halt as the Calgary Flames have not yet found any suitable offer for Hanifin.

The main barrier appears to be the constrained salary cap space of many NHL teams, which makes it difficult for them to accept Hanifin's $4.95 million price demand.

Noah Hanifin continues to be the Flames' best trade asset because of his status as a top-three defenseman in the team, according to Sportsnet’s Pat Steinberg. The Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy is still resolute on his trade offer for the 26-year-old hockey star. He is even willing to retain him on the team’s roster for the upcoming season until and unless he finds him a suitable team that would know his actual worth.

The Flames may be in a better position heading into the trade deadline in March if Hanifin plays at his best and is most productive throughout the season. It would give him a chance to become a part of his dream U.S. team, which would have better cap limits by the trade deadline.

Which are the potential teams for securing the Calgary Flames defenseman?

Recent controversies from the interview of Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar indicate that star defenseman Noah Hanifin wants his name out of the team’s roster for the upcoming season as he wishes to play for other NHL-renowned teams with U.S backgrounds.

Based on the available salary cap hit spaces and his reluctance to re-sign with the Calgary Flames brought up significant team names that might acquire Hanifin in recent trades. Teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings have been rumored to make strong trade partners for Hanifin.

GM Barry Trotz’s team the Nashville Predators can also be a prospective destination for Haniffin. Among all the teams set on the list for acquiring the talented Flames defenseman, the Predators take a firm position due to the availability of $8 million cap space for players.

Fans and analysts alike are anxiously anticipating new updates as the Flames navigate this challenge of trading out their star defenseman to other potential teams. The approaching training camp deadline gives the situation a sense of urgency and increases anticipation among the Flames’ fan base.