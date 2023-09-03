Calgary Flames news: New $1,200,000,000 arena receives first phase of Alberta government's funding

In a significant development for sports enthusiasts and residents of Calgary, the much-anticipated $1.2 billion Calgary Flames arena project has taken its first step towards realization.

Jason Markusoff of CBC reports that the United Conservative government has approved the initial tranche of provincial funding. It is part of a deal struck with the City of Calgary and Calgray Flames owners before the spring election.

Premier Danielle Smith's commitment to provide $330 million towards the ambitious project is now set to materialize. This commitment, announced in April, was subject to scrutiny by UCP MLAs on the Treasury Board.

The recent quarterly budget update revealed that $39 million in grants has been approved for the Rivers District, the designated neighborhood for the new arena.

This funding will cover crucial expenses such as site preparation, land acquisition, road upgrades, and infrastructure needs. It will even contribute towards a community ice rink and the eventual demolition of the aging Saddledome.

Notably, none of the provincial funds will directly subsidize the $800 million arena itself, with the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. sharing that cost.

This provincial intervention appears to break a longstanding impasse in the quest to provide Calgary with a modern arena for Calgary Flames home games and major concert venue. While specific details, such as the arena's opening date and construction schedule, remain undisclosed, this development signifies a promising step forward.

Calgary Flames have been busy this offseason

The Calgary Flames entered the offseason facing significant challenges after a disappointing season and organizational shake-ups. Their cap situation limited their flexibility, requiring them to make strategic moves to address their roster needs.

One notable transaction was the trade of Tyler Toffoli to the New Jersey Devils, which saw the Flames acquire promising forward Yegor Sherangovich and a third-round draft pick. Toffoli's departure, while a loss in offensive firepower, opened the door to infuse youth and potential into the roster.

The Calgary Flames also made a prudent move by signing defenseman Jordan Oesterle to a budget-friendly one-year contract. Oesterle brings defensive stability and valuable experience to the team, a positive step in bolstering their blue line.

Additionally, the Flames focused on retaining their restricted free agents (RFAs) by re-signing Dryden Hunt, Martin Pospisil, and Colton Poolman. While these moves were necessary for roster depth, they may not have the immediate impact of headline-grabbing signings.

Calgary's offseason strategy revolved around key players like Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri while operating within the constraints of their cap situation.

These moves, though not flashy, reflect calculated adjustments as the Calgary Flames aim to rebound and reestablish themselves as a competitive force in the upcoming NHL season.