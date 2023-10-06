Calgary Flames provide timeline for opening of new $1,200,000,000 multipurpose event arena, set to be their new home

The Calgary Flames are gearing up for an exciting new chapter in their history, as they recently announced a timeline for the opening of their state-of-the-art multipurpose event centre, set to become their new home.

This remarkable project, with a staggering price tag of $1.2 billion, has been greenlit following final legal agreements between the government of Alberta, the City of Calgary and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC), the proud owners of the Flames.

Construction is set to begin in 2024, to demolish the old arena and unveil the new facility in time for the 2026-27 NHL season.

“We’ve never been more encouraged, given the team we’ve put in place, that we’re going to see this through,” CSEC CEO John Bean said, via TSN's Salim Nadim Valji.

The upcoming arena will have a slightly reduced seating capacity compared to the Saddledome, which can accommodate 19,289 people. The new arena is expected to have seating for approximately 18,000 to 18,400 spectators.

“This revitalization project builds on the momentum that’s steadily picking up steam,” Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said at a news conference Thursday.

“This project will create better public gathering places, improved transportation networks, a downtown community, and an arena to drive events that spur hosting opportunities along with the creation of jobs in construction, retail, and entertainment sectors,” Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said.

“All of this means more economic growth and more jobs here in Alberta,” Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen said.

The upcoming phases of this project involve the design and construction of the new arena for the Flames. CAA Icon, a company experienced in developing professional sports facilities like Rogers Place in Edmonton, will oversee the development process. The architectural and design aspects of the facility will be handled by Dialog and HOK, renowned firms in the field.

Beyond the arena, the project includes a community rink, indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, and dining and shopping amenities.

In addition to serving as a home for the team, the multipurpose event center is poised to benefit all Calgarians and tourists alike, fostering economic growth, job creation and a vibrant downtown community. With this monumental development, the Flames have not only secured their future in Calgary but also laid the foundation for a dynamic and inclusive entertainment hub for years to come.

Calgary Flames trim roster

In a recent announcement, the Calgary Flames have trimmed their roster, reassigning several players to the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL. The players making the move include Lucas Ciona, Yan Kuznetsov, Jeremie Poirier, Dustin Wolf and Connor Zary. Additionally, forward Sam Honzek has been sent back to the Vancouver Giants (WHL).

With these changes, they now have 30 players remaining in their training camp, comprising two goalies, 10 defensemen and 18 forwards as they prepare for the upcoming season.