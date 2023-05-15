Calgary Flames Rumors: Golden Knights Director of goaltending is being looked at for the GM vacancy

The Calgary Flames have recently undergone significant changes within their organization. It included the departure of general manager Brad Treliving and the firing of head coach Darryl Sutter.

Following Treliving's exit after nearly a decade in the role, the team announced a mutual parting of ways. They then promoted assistant Don Maloney to the position of president of hockey operations and interim GM. The Flames wasted no time and initiated a search for a permanent replacement for Treliving.

In a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast, host Elliotte Friedman shared news about potential candidates for the Flames' general manager position. According to Friedman, there are indications that Sean Burke, the Golden Knights' Director of Goaltending, might be on Don Maloney's radar for the role. Burke's experience and expertise could make him an attractive candidate for the Flames.

Elliott Friedman said:

"Someone said to me a couple of weeks ago that they would not be surprised if Sean Burke was on Don Maloney's radar for the Calgary Flames, as a General Manager"

The Flames' decision to look at new management options comes after a difficult season in which they missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. During Treliving's tenure, the Flames made the playoffs five times. The move reflects the team's intention to reclaim a competitive position in the league.

The recent sacking of head coach Darryl Sutter demonstrates the Flames' determination to make dramatic changes in order to improve their performance. With both the general manager and head coach jobs available, the organization is determined to find qualified candidates to lead the team back to postseason glory.

As the search for a new general manager continues, the possibility of Sean Burke joining the Flames' front office remains an intriguing prospect.

Oliver Kylington of the Calgary Flames is poised for a comeback in the upcoming season

Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington is set to make a triumphant return to the team for the 2023-24 campaign, according to a report by Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan. Kylington had to sit out the entirety of the previous season due to personal reasons, but the 25-year-old blueliner is now in a "very good place" and eagerly looking forward to rejoining his team.

During the 2021-22 season, Kylington proved to be a valuable asset for the Calgary Flames, contributing significantly to their defensive efforts. In 73 games played, the Swedish defenseman tallied an impressive 31 points, firing 138 shots on goal and making 79 blocked shots. His on-ice performance showcased his skills and versatility, making him a key player for the Flames.

The absence of Kylington in the 2022-23 season left a void in the Calgary Flames' defensive lineup, but the team's President of Hockey Operations, Don Maloney, expressed confidence in Kylington's return. Maloney mentioned that Kylington is in a positive state of mind and is genuinely excited about his comeback for the upcoming season.

The Calgary Flames organization and fans alike are excited to have Oliver Kylington back in the lineup, and they eagerly anticipate witnessing his impact on the team's success in the 2023-24 campaign.

