Calgary Flames vs Columbus Blue Jackets: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 20th Oct 2023

On Friday, October 20, 2023, hockey fans will be treated to an exciting matchup as the Calgary Flames visit the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on Bally Sports or via a live stream on FuboTV, where you can watch for free. It's a game that promises a clash of styles and an opportunity for both teams to turn their seasons around.

Calgary Flames vs Columbus Blue Jackets Game info

When: Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, October 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Where: Nationwide Arena

Calgary Flames Game preview

The Calgary Flames are off to a somewhat rough start this season, despite their offense showing promise by averaging 3.25 goals per game. Key players like Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, and Jonathan Huberdeau have been leading the charge, contributing five goals and eight assists collectively. However, it's not just the top stars shining; Adam Ruzicka, Dillon Dube, and Matthew Coronato have chipped in with four goals and five assists.

Additionally, their defensemen, Noah Hanifin and Rasmus Andersson, have been crucial in opening up the offense with a combined one goal and six assists. The Flames will be looking to maintain their offensive momentum against the Blue Jackets.

Columbus Blue Jackets Game Preview

On the other hand, the Columbus Blue Jackets have had a challenging start to the season, struggling to find the back of the net and averaging only 2.33 goals per game. Boone Jenner, Kirill Marchenko, and Patrik Laine have been the primary contributors, with four goals and five assists between them. However, the rest of the offense has faced difficulties.

The Blue Jackets will be hoping for Johnny Gaudreau to step up; last season, he showcased his scoring prowess with 21 goals and 53 assists, but this year, he has only managed two assists so far. His resurgence could be a game-changer for Columbus.

The matchup between the Flames and the Blue Jackets promises to be an intriguing one. Hockey fans can expect an exciting battle between these two teams, each with their unique strengths and challenges.