Calgary Flames vs Detroit Red Wings: Game preview, lines, odds predictions and more | 22st Oct 2023

The Little Caesars Arena in Detroit will host an exciting showdown between the Calgary Flames and the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, Oct. 22, at 5 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all the action on ESPN+ and BSDET, making it a must-watch contest.

Calgary Flames Preview

The Calgary Flames enter the game with a 2-2-1 record and are looking to bounce back from a tough 3-1 loss in their previous outing. The Flames have encountered early-season offensive struggles, averaging just 2.80 goals per game. Over the last two games, they've scored only five goals.

Key players like Elias Lindholm, Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane have accounted for most of the scoring with six goals and eight assists. However, the remaining offensive lines have had their share of struggles.

The Flames hope that Nazem Kadri, who had a strong season last year with 24 goals and 32 assists, can step up his performance after contributing just one assist thus far.

Detroit Red Wings Preview

In contrast, the Detroit Red Wings have had an impressive start to the season, boasting a 4-1 record and holding the top spot in the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings are setting the league on fire, averaging 4.80 goals per game, and have scored a remarkable 11 goals in their last two games.

Offensive stars Dylan Larkin and Alex DeBrincat have led the charge with seven goals and 10 assists, driving the top line's success. Furthermore, the rest of the offense has stepped up, with Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and Daniel Sprong contributing six goals and five assists.

The defense has also chipped in, with Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere combining for three goals and eight assists, helping open up additional scoring opportunities.

Calgary Flames Projected Lines

Forward

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU ELIAS LINDHOLM ANDREW MANGIAPANE ADAM RUZICKA NAZEM KADRI DILLON DUBE BLAKE COLEMAN MIKAEL BACKLUND MATT CORONATO A.J. GREER YEGOR SHARANGOVICH WALKER DUEHR

Defenceman

NOAH HANIFIN MACKENZIE WEEGAR NIKITA ZADOROV CHRIS TANEV DENNIS GILBERT JORDAN OESTERLE

Goalie

JACOB MARKSTROM DANIEL VLADAR

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lines

Forward

ALEX DEBRINCAT DYLAN LARKIN LUCAS RAYMOND MICHAEL RASMUSSEN JT COMPHER ANDREW COPP DAVID PERRON JOE VELENO DANIEL SPRONG OLLI MAATTA AUSTIN CZARNIK CHRISTIAN FISCHER

Defenceman

JAKE WALMAN MORITZ SEIDER BEN CHIAROT JEFF PETRY JUSTIN HOLL SHAYNE GOSTISBEHERE

Goalie

VILLE HUSSO JAMES REIMER

Calgary Flames vs. Detroit Red Wings odds and predictions

The odds predict a close matchup, with the Flames as the favorites at -134 and the Red Wings as the underdogs at +112. The Over/Under for the game is set at 6.5 goals.

Calgary has faced offensive challenges, averaging only 2.8 goals per game over its past ten games, with 14 goals scored. On the defensive side, the Flames have held opponents to 2.8 goals per game.

On the other hand, the Red Wings have been impressive, averaging 4.8 goals per game over the last ten games, totaling 24 goals. Defensively, they've allowed just 2.4 goals per game.

The Flames are the favorites to secure a win against the Red Wings.