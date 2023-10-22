Calgary Flames vs Detroit Red Wings: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | 22nd Oct 2023

Prepare for an electrifying face-off as the Calgary Flames (2-2-1) gear up to clash with the Detroit Red Wings (4-1-0) at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. The game is scheduled to commence at 5 p.m. ET, and fans can catch all the live action on Bally Sports Detroit if they're eager not to miss any part of the game.

The Flames aim to enhance their standing in the Pacific Division, while the Red Wings strive to maintain their lead in the Atlantic Division, making the upcoming game an exciting prospect.

You can tune in to the live action via Fubo's free streaming option if you cannot access a TV. This upcoming face-off promises an exciting clash between the two skilled teams, and we've got the essential details you need before the puck hits the ice.

Calgary Flames vs Detroit Red Wings: Game Information

Date and Time: Sunday at 5 p.m. ET

Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit

TV Broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live Streaming: Available on Fubo

Radio: Tune in to WXYT-AM (1270; Red Wings Radio Affiliates)

Calgary Flames game preview

The Flames find themselves in a tough spot early on, with their offensive output falling short, averaging only 2.80 goals per game and managing a mere five goals in the last two matchups.

While Elias Lindholm, Jonathan Huberdeau and Andrew Mangiapane have combined for six goals and eight assists, the remaining offensive lineup has faced difficulties.

The team's optimism centers on Nazem Kadri, who delivered 24 goals and 32 assists last season but has registered only one assist. Not only has the offense contributed to the Flame's struggles, but their defense has also been a factor, allowing an average of 3.20 goals per game.

While Mackenzie Weegar and Noah Hanifin have led the top two defensive pairings, the remainder of the unit has encountered challenges, resulting in opponents finding open shooting opportunities at will. Additionally, goaltender Jacob Markstrom has struggled with a .095 save percentage and a 2.75 goals-against average, having faced 116 shots.

Detroit Red Wings game preview

The Red Wings are having a remarkable season, predominantly fueled by their high-octane offense, averaging 4.80 goals per game and having registered 11 goals in their last two games.

Dylan Larkin and Alex Debrincat, with their seven goals and 10 assists, are the driving force behind the top line. However, the entire offensive roster has shown impressive performance.

Andrew Copp, J.T. Compher and Daniel Sprong have collectively added six goals and five assists, while defensemen Moritz Seider and Shayne Gostisbehere have contributed three goals and eight assists, providing a boost from the blue line.

The defensive unit has also stepped up, allowing a mere 2.60 goals per game. Moritz Seider and Jake Walman are forming a solid top pairing with 27 blocked shots, and the rest of the defense, including Shayne Gostisbehere, Ben Chiarot and Jeff Petry, has provided valuable depth.

In addition, goaltender James Reimer delivered an outstanding performance in his first start of the season, stopping all 23 shots he faced.

The Flames defenseman MacKenzie Weegar had this to say about the upcoming game:

"If we stick to our game plan, clean some things up, I think we'll be fine."

Winger Blake Coleman also shared an insight into the team's strategy:

"At the end of the day, the coaches are going to try and do what they can to create a little bit more creativity 5-on-5."

The big move for the Red Wings is paying off, with DeBrincat already netting five goals at a pace of 82 goals. The Wings will be satisfied if he can match his career high of 41 goals achieved in the 2018-19 and 2021-22 NHL seasons.

Save the date - Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, 5 p.m. ET - for an exciting showdown on the ice. The Calgary Flames go head-to-head with the Detroit Red Wings, promising a game of great contest in the 2023-24 NHL season.

After today's game, the Detroit Red Wings are set to face the Seattle Kraken at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the comfort of their home arena, while the Flames are headed back for a Tuesday-night showdown with the New York Rangers, also on Oct. 24.

