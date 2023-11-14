Calgary Flames vs Montreal Canadiens: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | Nov 14th 2023

The Calgary Flames are set to face the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday at Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada. The Calgary Flames are coming from two losses in a row and sitting near the bottom of the Pacific Division.

The Montreal Canadiens have alternate wins and losses in their past five games and are placed near the bottom of the Atlantic Division.

Calgary Flames vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Info

Date and Time : Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. ET Location : Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada

: Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada TV Broadcast : ESPN+, TSN+, RDS, Sportsnet+

: ESPN+, TSN+, RDS, Sportsnet+ Live Streaming : Fugo TV

: Fugo TV Radio: Tune in to live radio on CFAC Sportsnet 960 The Fan, CKGM TSN 690 Montreal

Calgary Flames game preview

The Calgary Flames have a record of 4-8-2 this season and were defeated 4-1 by the Ottawa Senators in their last game. On average, the Flames score 2.64 goals per game while allowing 3.57 goals per game.

They are considered favorites with moneyline odds of -148.

Calgary Flames key players and injury status

Mikael Backlund has been a key player for the Flames, netting two goals and four assists. Another significant contributor is Blake Coleman, who has nine goals and three assists.

Jacob Markstrom has a save percentage of .896 and 2.91 GAA.

Oliver Kylington (undisclosed), Kevin Rooney (shoulder), and Jakob Pelletier (shoulder) are sidelined due to injuries.

Montreal Canadiens game preview

The Canadiens have a record of 7-6-2 this season after their 5-2 defeat against the Vancouver Canucks in the last game. On average, the Canadiens score 2.87 goals per game, while their defense allows 3.4 goals against.

The Canadiens are considered underdogs against the Calgary Flames with moneyline odds of +123.

Montreal Canadiens key players and injury status

Cole Caufield has managed to net five goals and provide nine assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has been impressive, with six goals and four assists in the ten games.

Furthermore, goaltender Jake Allen has struggled with a save percentage of .911 and has goals against average of 3.30.

Kirby Dach (knee), Chris Wideman (back), Carey Price (knee) and David Savard (upper body) are unavailable due to injuries.