"Came off wicked insensitive" - Fans left disgusted following radio host's distasteful joke about Adam Johnson's death

NHL enthusiasts voiced their dismay over a radio host's inappropriate joke regarding the tragic incident involving Adam Johnson. The controversial remarks were made on "The Greg Hill Show," which prompted a strong backlash on social media platforms, particularly X.

One Twitter user, Nick Melanson, brought attention to the issue by sharing a video post, where he expressed his shock and displeasure. In his tweet, Melanson mentioned:

"I’m not usually one to raise alarms but this is disgusting from The Greg Hill Show. Jermaine Wiggins suggests Matt Petgrave intentionally kicked Adam Johnson with his skate, which ultimately killed him."

He highlighted the suggestion that Matt Petgrave had intentionally kicked Adam Johnson with his skate, leading to Adam Johnson's tragic death. The tweet also touched on the comments made by @_ChrisCurtis in an attempt to come off as funny:

"Chris Curtis follows it up by saying he wanted a skate to the neck after Mac Jones threw an interception yesterday."

NHL fans quickly joined the conversation on Twitter, voicing their concerns and criticizing the radio hosts for their insensitivity.

One fan who had been listening to the show at the time shared their immediate reaction:

"I was listening to the show when he said this and thought 'Wow. Probably shouldn't have said that.' Came off wicked insensitive."

Expand Tweet

Another fan pointed out the apparent intent behind the alleged incident, stating:

"I mean, the kick was very obviously intentional."

Expand Tweet

Criticism wasn't limited to the hosts alone. Some fans expressed concern about the influence that radio hosts, like @jwiggs85, have on young people, particularly highlighting that this individual is the head football coach at Brockton High. One fan noted:

"Even scarier that Wiggy is influencing teenagers as the head football coach at Brockton High. Sickening."

Expand Tweet

The backlash against the radio hosts' comments also extended to the radio station itself. A fan suggested that these comments may be detrimental to their listenership:

"Now we know why WEEI has no listeners."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans' responses on Twitter reflect the general sentiment that such comments are insensitive and inappropriate, and they are calling for more responsible discourse, especially in public forums like radio shows.

Tragic loss of American hockey player Adam Johnson

American hockey player Adam Johnson, formerly of the Pittsburgh Penguins and playing for the Nottingham Panthers in the UK, tragically lost his life in a devastating on-ice incident during a game against the Sheffield Steelers.

Sheffield's Matt Petgrave accidentally struck Johnson in the neck, leading to a catastrophic injury. Johnson's mother, Kari, confirmed his passing.

The hockey community rallied to support Petgrave, emphasizing the unintentional nature of the incident.