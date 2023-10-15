"Can we just let the kid play?": 'Forced' Connor Bedard hype leaves NHL fan irritated

The hype surrounding Chicago Blackhawks center Connor Bedard, has ignited discussions and debates among NHL fans.

That was evident from a Reddit post on the r/nhl subreddit about Bedard. The original post read:

"The Bedard stuff is just silly."

That triggered a spectrum of reactions from the hockey community. One Reddit user, Simoslav, shared his perspective on the topic:

"For the record, I am a massive fan of the kid and think he's going to be amazing. But when you're watching Hockey Night in Canada, the Habs are 3-0 on the Blackhawks after two periods, and all they're showing is Bedard 'passing well.'

"It gets to the point where you have to question if we're all getting a bit carried away. 3 points in 3 games is an amazing return for the beginning of an NHL career. He's going to be amazing. But can we just let the kid play and try to focus on reality a bit more?"

The post from Simoslav reflects the opinions of many NHL fans. Other Reddit users chimed in with their views on the Bedard hype, with one pointing out:

"Everyone just needs to realize that Bedard, like all players, are products to be marketed and sold. Currently, the most popular NHL product is Bedard, and they are going to sell him like crazy. At least until a better selling product comes along."

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Another fan expressed their frustration with the NHL's marketing efforts:

"The NHL desperately needs to market their stars. But like pretty much every other element of marketing they embark on, they have no idea what they’re doing and it turns out cringe AF."

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

One fan's remark humorously captured the paradox in fan reactions:

"The NHL is terrible at marketing their stars!!" When the NHL does make an effort to showcase its stars, it can lead to comments like "this is so annoying, talk about the game!!"

Here are some of the comments on Reddit:

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

Comment byu/Simoslav from discussion innhl Expand Post

While some fans appreciate the excitement around Connor Bedard's potential, others express concerns about the balance between player promotion and focus on the game itself.

A look at Connor Bedard's WHL journey

In 2020, Connor Bedard received exceptional status from Hockey Canada, allowing him to join the Regina Pats in the WHL. His rookie season yielded 28 points in 15 games, earning him the WHL's East Division Rookie of the Year and the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy.

In the 2021-22 season, Bedard became the youngest player to score 50 goals in a WHL season, totaling 100 points at just 16. His exceptional performances led to excitement for the 2022 NHL entry draft.

In the 2022-23 season, Connor Bedard dominated the WHL scoring leaderboard with 71 goals and 72 assists, securing the Bob Clarke Trophy and the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy.

He was chosen first overall by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2023 NHL entry draft on his 18th birthday, signing an entry-level contract.