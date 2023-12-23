"Can you like come back to the Blackhawks now??" - NHL fans react as Patrick Kane leads Red Wings' thrilling win over Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings secured a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers in a shootout on Friday night, with Patrick Kane emerging as a standout performer. The game, marked by its high-scoring nature, witnessed the Red Wings taking an early lead of 5-1 after the first period, setting the stage for what seemed like a decisive victory.

However, the Flyers staged a remarkable comeback from a four-goal deficit, tying the game 5-5 in the third period. Owen Tippett added to the tension by putting the Flyers ahead 6-5 with just five minutes left on the clock.

As the possibility of a devastating home defeat loomed over Detroit, captain Dylan Larkin stepped up with a crucial goal, leveling the score at 6-6 and forcing the game into overtime. Despite a goalless extra period, the Red Wings ultimately clinched the victory in the shootout, with Kane playing a pivotal role.

A newcomer to the Red Wings, Patrick Kane, showcased his skill and impact on the game by contributing three points, including two goals and an assist, particularly shining in the first period.

Kane's performance caught the attention of fans and hockey enthusiasts, prompting Charlie Roumeliotis, an insider for the Blackhawks, to share a video post on X.

"Patrick Kane wins it in a shootout for Detroit. He had two goals and an assist in the first period. #Blackhawks," Roumeliotis wrote.

Expand Tweet

The post on X quickly garnered reactions from NHL fans, providing a glimpse into the sentiments surrounding Kane's role in the Red Wings' exhilarating win.

One fan expressed a sense of nostalgia and longing, urging Kane to return to the Blackhawks:

"OK, so can you like come back to the Hawks now??? It's been long enough."

Expand Tweet

Another fan acknowledged Kane's impressive performance and commended Detroit:

"He looks good. What a move by Detroit to bring him in."

Expand Tweet

This X user summed up the excitement surrounding Patrick Kane's performance with a simple exclamation:

"Showtime!"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Patrick Kane's Comeback

After recovering from hip resurfacing surgery, Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million deal with the Detroit Red Wings in December. The three-time Stanley Cup winner, previously with the Blackhawks and New York Rangers, has scored nine points in as many games for the Red Wings. The team, ending a four-game losing streak, is fifth in the Atlantic Division with 36 points after 33 games.

Overall, they rank 18th in the league, just two points away from the East's Wild Card slot. Kane and the Red Wings face the New Jersey Devils next on Saturday.