Can Macklin Celebrini be #1 pick? NHL 2024 draft prospect lights up NCAA competition with 11 points in 6 games

Macklin Celebrini is making his name in the world of college hockey as the youngest player in the NCAA. The Boston University Terriers' forward has been turning heads with his impressive performances on the ice, leaving many to wonder if he has what it takes to be the number-one pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

A recent post by B/R Open Ice on his X (formerly known as Twitter) account dubbed him as someone who is "absolutely TEARING it up" in the NCAA.

In just six games this season, Celebrini has already notched an impressive eight goals and 11 points. What's even more astounding is that he has managed to secure multi-goal performances in half of those games. This level of production is nothing short of exceptional for a player of his age and experience.

With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on the horizon, the hockey world is buzzing with speculation about who will be the top pick.

Macklin Celebrini's name has certainly entered the conversation. Alongside notable prospects like Cole Eiserman, Ivan Demidov, and Aron Kiviharju, Celebrini is projected to be one of the top contenders for the coveted first-overall pick.

The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to Celebrini's potential. Eight goals in six games are proof of his scoring ability and hockey sense. Not only is he finding the back of the net, but he's also contributing in other facets of the game, accumulating 11 points in a short span.

His skill set and ability to impact the game in various ways make him an attractive prospect for NHL teams looking for a franchise player.

As the 2024 NHL Entry Draft approaches, it will be fascinating to see how Celebrini's journey unfolds.

Macklin Celebrini's current NHL mock draft position

According to Bleacher Report, Macklin Celebrini is projected as the first overall selection in the 2024 NHL mock draft. Celebrini is currently playing for the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League, and he has garnered significant attention for his remarkable performance.

Macklin Celebrini, at the age of 17, has achieved a historic feat in the USHL by becoming the first player ever to win Player of the Year, Rookie of the Year, and Forward of the Year in a single season.

At 6 feet tall and weighing 189 pounds, Celebrini is recognized for his unique hockey sense and a complete 200-foot game. No doubt, these attributes make him a highly coveted prospect, particularly for teams seeking to strengthen their center position.

In the 2022-2023 season, Celebrini showcased his exceptional abilities by leading the Chicago Steel in both goals and points. He recorded an impressive 46 goals and 86 points in just 50 games. Notably, he achieved these impressive statistics while playing fewer games than some of his counterparts in the league.

The San Jose Sharks, who have already made significant draft choices in recent years, have a chance to further bolster their prospect pipeline.

With players like Will Smith and William Eklund in their system, the addition of a talent like Macklin Celebrini, especially if they secure the first overall selection, could serve as the cornerstone for the Sharks' long-term future.