Can New York Islanders make NHL playoffs? Analyzing their chances of competing for this year's Stanley Cup

The New York Islanders’ playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread after Monday night's loss.

The Islanders were in control of their destiny heading into the penultimate game of the season. That's no more, though, as a 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals means the Islanders faithful will be hoping for losses for the Panthers and Penguins to make hockey’s big dance. Will they make it?

How can New York Islanders make NHL playoffs?

Here's how they can do it:

#1 Three-team race

The New York Islanders are one of the three teams competing for the final two WIld Card playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

As for potential opponents, the Islanders would like to clinch the top Wild Card spot and bypass the Boston Bruins in the first round. That, though, would mean a matchup with the formidable Carolina Hurricanes.

The three teams that are fighting for the last two spots are the Islanders, Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers. The Islanders sit just a point below the Florida Panthers, holding the second Wild Card spot.

The scary thing for Islanders fans is that they have a game more than the team behind them, the Pittsburgh Penguins. If the Penguins win out, the Islanders won’t have the final say in making the playoffs

#2 Remaining schedule

The Pittsburgh Penguins got exactly what they needed when the New York Islanders dropped a game on Monday night against the Washington Capitals.

Now the Penguins just need to win out, and they will guarantee a playoff spot. The Islanders only have one game left, against the Montreal Canadiens. They will need to do all they can to get the two points in their home finale on Wednesday.

As for the Pens, Pittsburgh plays the Blackhawks on Tuesday and the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. New York Islanders fans will need to get on their knees and pray for one of those two teams to win, in regulation or overtime, against the Penguins.

If the Penguins sweep the two-game set, it will be a long summer on the Long Island for a fanbase wondering what would have happened if their team beat the Capitals.

#3 What about the Panthers?

The good news for Islanders fans is that the Florida Panthers also have one game left.

Unlike the Islanders, the Panthers took the Maple Leafs to overtime in their 81st game, meaning they gained a point over the Islanders. The Islanders will be rooting hard for the Carolina Hurricanes against the Panthers in Florida’s final game.

Even if the Penguins win out, the Islanders hopes won’t be dashed in that sense. If the Panthers lose to the Hurricanes in regulation on Wednesday, and the Islanders beat the Canadiens, the Islanders will stay put and claim the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

