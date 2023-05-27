Create

Can Ottawa Senators be bought by r/hockey? NHL reddit reacts to Sens fans' unofficial bid

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified May 27, 2023 18:54 GMT
Fans of the Ottawa Senators and hockey enthusiasts alike have been left astounded by the recent revelation that there are now more bidders vying to purchase the Ottawa Senators than there are loyal fans supporting the team.

The surprising news has ignited a flurry of reactions from NHL fans on social media platforms, particularly on Reddit.

In your opinion what would happen if the Ottawa Redditors became real? by u/jjmuti in hockeymemes

A Reddit user u/Zaxbys_cook posted an amusing bid for the Ottawa Senators:

"If everyone on r/hockey gives $620, we would have a billion dollars to buy a team, then for every coach or GM decision or roster move, we could hold a Reddit vote."
Comment by u/Zaxbys_Cook from discussion Report: There are now more bidders to buy the Ottawa Senators than there are fans of the Ottawa Senators in hockey

This lighthearted suggestion highlights the overwhelming number of potential buyers and the seemingly endless possibilities that such a scenario could bring.

Some fans reacted on the r/hockey owning a hockey team. One fan on Reddit reacted with a dramatic response:

"The first consequence of r/hockey acquiring the Sens would be me throwing myself off a bridge. After that, who knows?"
Comment by u/Attack_Lawyer from discussion In your opinion what would happen if the Ottawa Redditors became real? in hockeymemes

Some fans have even taken a more speculative approach, considering alternative destinations for potential relocation. One fan suggested:

"We should probably aim for the Coyotes and then put them in Quebec/Hamilton. Or maybe find some dumb ass town of like 100 people in Newfoundland and throw 'em there for shits n giggles."
Comment by u/SunngodJaxon from discussion In your opinion what would happen if the Ottawa Redditors became real? in hockeymemes

Lastly, a fan on Reddit painted a vivid picture of the hypothetical consequences of such a situation:

"What would happen? They orbitally bombard the front office after every loss. The team would be in absolute shambles by the second season, and a new record would be set for most losses in a row and in a season."
Comment by u/WestwardNorthWindow from discussion In your opinion what would happen if the Ottawa Redditors became real? in hockeymemes

This comment humorously depicts the chaos that could ensue if ownership decisions were subject to popular votes, emphasizing the challenges and potential drawbacks of implementing a Reddit-style democracy in managing a professional sports team.

Overall, the revelation of more bidders for the Ottawa Senators than there are fans sparked a wide range of reactions from the NHL community. From interesting proposals to genuine concerns about the impact of fan ownership, fans expressed their passionate views on Reddit.

Ryan Reynolds and Remington Group withdraw from Ottawa Senators ownership bid

Actor Ryan Reynolds and real estate developers Remington Group were front-runners for ownership of the Ottawa Senators. However, they later stepped back from the bidding process.

Reynolds had demanded an exclusive window for the potential sale, which was denied, leading to his withdrawal. This news comes as a disappointment for Sens fans. Other celebrities, such as rapper Snoop Dogg and singer The Weeknd, have also shown interest in purchasing ownership of the team.

