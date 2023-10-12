"Can’t believe Suzuki fumbled that" - Maple Leafs' dramatic shootout win over Habs leaves fans on edge of their seats

On Wednesday night, NHL fans could not have asked for a better matchup than the one between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens.

The contest between these two arch-rivals felt like a playoff game, with both teams bouncing back and forth until the final seconds, forcing a shootout.

Eventually, the Maple Leafs emerged victorious with a dramatic 6-5 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. Ilya Samsonov stopped Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach in the shootout, resulting in Mitch Marner's goal standing out as the winner for Toronto.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their views on this classic rivalry showdown, with one tweeting:

How did the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens game pan out?

The Toronto Maple Leafs hosted the Montreal Canadiens at the Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, October 11.

The Habs dominantly started the game with Jake Evan putting the team on board in the early frame of the first period. In the second period, Alex Newhook made it 2-0 for the Habs.

However, goals from Auston Matthews and Noah Gregor cut the Habs' lead and tied the game before William Nylander put the Leafs in the lead for the first time before the third period.

In the third period, the Canadiens rallied a comeback to restore their lead and put the Leafs two goals behind. Auston Matthews, who recently signed a mammoth four-year, $53-million deal with the Leafs, scored his first hattrick of the season and completed his 300-goal plateau to tie the game 5-5, forcing a shootout.

In the shootout, Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Kirby Dach all failed to beat the Leafs' Ilya Samsonov between the pipes. As a result, Mitch Marner's only goal for the Leafs in the shootout led them to a dramatic season-opener win.

The Toronto Maple Leafs next host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, October 14. The puck drops at 7 p.m. ET.