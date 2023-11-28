"Can't coach a lack of talent": Dean Evason fired as Wild HC, fans blame substandard roster development by management

The hockey world was abuzz on Nov. 27 when news broke that the Minnesota Wild had fired head coach Dean Evason. The decision comes in the wake of a disheartening seven-game losing streak for the Wild, and fans expressed their dissatisfaction with the move, emphasizing that Evason couldn't overcome the team's depth issues caused by cap constraints:

The Minnesota Wild's recent performances have been far from stellar, losing their last seven consecutive games and currently sitting at a disappointing 5-10-4 record for the season. A lack of depth has plagued the team, stemming from cap casualties resulting from the buyouts of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter three seasons ago. The strict cap situation has hampered the Wild's ability to acquire the necessary depth to compete effectively, leaving fans frustrated with the team's struggles.

In the aftermath of Evason's firing, a common sentiment among Wild fans is that the coach wasn't solely to blame for the team's shortcomings. Many took to social media platforms to voice their opinions, with a recurring theme being that Evason "can't coach a lack of talent." The sentiment underscores the challenges Evason faced due to the team's compromised depth.

The Wild entered the season with high playoff expectations, but the team's current standing, seven points out of a Wild Card spot in the Western Conference, falls well below those aspirations. General Manager Bill Guerin, in response to the team's underperformance, decided to make a coaching change in an attempt to steer the ship in a new direction.

Reports: John Hynes likely to take over after firing of Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason

Immediate replacement for Evason comes in the form of former New Jersey Devils and Nashville Predators coach John Hynes. Hynes is expected to bring his coaching experience to the Wild and hopefully guide the team through its struggles.

Despite the recent downturn, it's essential to acknowledge Evason's contributions to the Minnesota Wild. Over his tenure, Evason compiled a 147-77-27 record, leading the team to the playoffs in his first four years at the helm. However, the team never advanced past the first round, leading to the decision to part ways.

The departure of Dean Evason as head coach has sparked a range of reactions among Wild fans, with many expressing sympathy for the challenges he faced given the team's depth issues.