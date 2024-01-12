"Can't control the puck to save his life": Senators fans flame Tim Stutzle for turnover leading to Buffalo Sabres goal in Ottawa's 5-3 loss 

In the Ottawa Senators' 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Tim Stutzle found himself in the crosshairs of frustrated fans after a critical turnover led to a Sabres goal. Stutzle's performance in the game drew the ire of Senators fans, who were vocal about their dissatisfaction.

The game had started with promise for Ottawa, with Claude Giroux scoring twice. However, the momentum took a hit when Anton Forsberg, in goal for Ottawa, left the game with a lower body injury in the first period. Joonas Korpisalo stepped in and faced a determined Sabres team.

During this challenging period, Tim Stutzle's turnover proved costly for the Senators. The young forward, who has shown promise throughout the season with seven goals and 27 assists in 37 games, faced backlash for the mistake that contributed to Ottawa's downfall.

Senators fans took to X to vent their frustration over Tim Stutzle's performance. One tweeted:

"Trade Stutzle. Dude can't control the puck to save his life."

Following their latest setback, the Senators' tumultuous season continued, losing their last five games.

Tim Stutzle's costly turnover highlights Sabres' win over Senators

The Buffalo Sabres secured victory over the Ottawa Senators in a game that unfolded with fast-paced action and dynamic plays.

JJ Peterka set the tone for Buffalo, giving them the lead at 9:14 in the first period. Dylan Cozens showcased his skill, maneuvering around defenseman Erik Brannstrom and delivering a precise pass to Peterka, who capitalized from below the left circle.

Vladimir Tarasenko responded for the Senators, knotting the score at 1-1 at 15:06. Seizing on Casey Mittelstadt's clearing attempt, Tarasenko unleashed a screened wrist shot from the point.

However, Buffalo regained the lead through Tage Thompson, who showcased his prowess at 17:28 with a solo effort, skating end-to-end before firing a wrist shot past Joonas Korpisalo. Thompson continued his dominance, extending the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 19:32.

Peyton Krebs widened the gap to 4-1 at 4:52 in the second period, concluding a slick give-and-go with Eric Robinson on a 2-on-1 rush. Despite Claude Giroux's efforts, scoring twice for the Senators in the third period, including a one-timer at 11:15, the Sabres held on.

Cozens sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:57, securing a 5-3 final score.