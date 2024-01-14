"Can't wait to call you my husband": Connor McDavid's fiancee wishes Oilers superstar on his 27th birthday

Hockey ace­ Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers marked his 27th birthday in a spe­cial way. His future wife and long-time girlfrie­nd, Lauren Kyle, expre­ssed warm wishes. They've­ shared a solid eight-year re­lationship and decided to get e­ngaged on a cozy Chicago trip on June­ 22, 2023.

Lauren Kyle took to her Instagram account to share the joyous occasion with fans and followers. In a series of stories, she posted snapshots of their celebration, featuring not only the hockey sensation but also their adorable pet, Lenny. Giving fans a glimpse into the upcoming nuptials, one particular story with McDavid carried a sweet caption that read:

"Can't wait to call you my husband,"

McDavid with Lauren Kyle

A few weeks ago, in a Q&A session on Instagram, Lauren spilled the beans about the wedding date, revealing that she and McDavid are set to tie the knot on July 27, 2024. The excitement in her stories was palpable as she expressed anticipation for the year ahead, confidently stating that the 27th year is bound to be the best.

McDavid with Lauren Kyle

As the Oilers captain continues to dazzle on the ice, his personal life seems to be equally enchanting. Fans eagerly await the celebration of Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's union, marking a new chapter in their love story that began at a birthday party in 2016.

Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle's Edmonton design studio: A glimpse into creativity and elegance

Months ago, Connor McDavid's fiancée, Lauren Kyle, gave fans an exciting sneak peek into her burgeoning design venture in Edmonton. In an Instagram revelation, the accomplished interior designer shared glimpses of her brand-new design studio, hinting at a haven of creativity and elegance.

A former college volleyball player, Kyle has seamlessly transitioned her passion for sports into unwavering support for McDavid, frequently seen cheering him on during home games in Edmonton. The couple recently showcased their luxurious home on an episode of Architectural Digest.

McDavid and Lauren Kyle's studio

The couple has infused their home with humor, featuring a neon sign that says:

"If you don't like dogs, get out."

A Ryerson School of Interior Design alum, Lauren's recent tour of her design studio unveiled a captivating blend of natural materials and contemporary design elements. The studio promises to be an example of her unique style, showcasing chairs, sofa sets, and a meticulously crafted dining table.