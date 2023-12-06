"Can’t wait!! Let’s gooo" - NHL fans left elated as Arizona Coyotes social media team teases new arena announcement

NHL fans were left buzzing with excitement as the Arizona Coyotes social media team hinted at a potential new arena announcement in the Phoenix area. The team took to Twitter to drop a tantalizing teaser, posting an image with the caption,

"New arena?"

The cryptic message immediately set the hockey community abuzz, triggering a wave of anticipation and speculation.

For devoted fans of the Arizona Coyotes, this unexpected social media post sparked a surge of enthusiasm. One fan eagerly expressed their anticipation with a spirited comment:

"Can't wait!! Let's gooo."

The excitement didn't stop there, as another fan couldn't contain their astonishment, exclaiming:

"OHHHHH SHITTTT."

Among the myriad reactions, a fan conveyed their hope for a swift revelation, stating:

"Wow soon I hope."

Adding a touch of pleading emotion, another fan succinctly expressed their desire with a simple response:

"Please?"

As the Arizona Coyotes' social media team continues to tease the impending announcement, fans are left on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting further details about the team's future arena plans.

Arizona Coyotes near major announcement on New Phoenix Arena Plans

The Arizona Coyotes are allegedly close to making a major announcement about their future arena plans in the Phoenix area. According to information from TSN Hockey insider Darren Dreger, the team is in the process of acquiring land in Phoenix to construct a state-of-the-art facility. Dreger shared on Twitter:

"Not sure commissioner Bettman or the Arizona Coyotes will expand on this today.'"

As he mentioned on @TSNHockey, the Coyotes are in the final stages of purchasing land in Phoenix for a new arena and aim to reveal project details next month.

"The Coyotes are finalizing the purchase of a piece of land in Phoenix for an arena build. They’re hoping to announce project plans next month.”

These developments suggest ongoing progress, and an official announcement seems imminent.

For a long time, the Coyotes have been aggressively looking for a new facility to maintain a long-term presence in the Phoenix area, especially with their lease at the Gila River facility in Glendale set to expire. The proposed new arena is not only a significant step forward for the Coyotes, but it can also encourage economic growth and development in the region.

The project envisions incorporating amenities like restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues, transforming it into a central hub for sports and community gatherings.