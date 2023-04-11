The Winnipeg Jets are in the driving seat for a playoff spot in the 2023 NHL playoffs.

After staying consistent over the last month, they have a good shot to get into the NHL’s big dance, but they might have to do some scoreboard watching. The Jets are in good shape in the standings, but with two tough games ahead of them, things could get dicey.

How can Winnipeg Jets make NHL playoffs?

Here's how they can do it:

#1 A two-team race

The Winnipeg Jets are in the running for a playoff spot. With two games remaining, they sit three points up against the Nashville Predators.

The Calgary Flames were eliminated by the Nashville Predators on Monday night, leaving only the Nashville Predators as their only opponent.. If the Jets take one of their final two games to overtime, they should be in pretty good shape.

The Nashville Predators have been one of the hottest teams in hockey, but a recent loss to the Winnipeg Jets has put them within arm's reach for the Jets. If the Jets gain a single point against their next opponent, or if the Predators do not win in regulation, the Jets will be playoff-bound once again.

#2 The remaining schedule

The Winnipeg Jets have the exact same remaining schedule as the Nashville Predators: playing the Colorado Avalanche and Minnesota Wild.

With both teams in a dead heat for playoff positioning, both the Predators and the Jets shouldn’t expect to come away from those two games with too many points.

The Winnipeg Jets getting into the playoffs may just come down to straight-up grit and tenacity to grind out tough points. If the Jets can come out of one of the two games with an overtime loss point, they might back their way into a surefire playoff spot.

#3 Putting points on the board

In their last two games, the Jets have won in two separate ways. Against the Nashville Predators, it was straight-up goalie dominance, with Connor Hellebuyck stopping all 28 of the Predators' shots to eke out a 2-0 win.

Against the San Jose Sharks two days later, it was quite the opposite. The Jets were able to add six goals in the net on 33 shots. Six players found the back of the net against the Sharks, extending the Jets' command of the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

The Jets will need elite goaltending from Hellebuyck, as well as scoring from across the roster, to steal crucial points against the Wild and Avalanche.

