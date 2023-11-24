"Canada cant even win a cup": Ryan Whitney's "US is smashing Canada" quote sparks online debate among fans

Ryan Whitney's recent declaration on a "Spittin Chiclets" episode that the "U.S. is smashing Canada" in hockey has ignited a spirited online debate among fans. The former NHL defenseman and co-host delved into a passionate comparison of the two nations' hockey prowess, particularly focusing on goaltending and top-end talent.

Whitney highlighted the depth of American goaltending, proudly listing names like Hellebuyck, Oettinger and Demko, challenging Canadian fans to counter with their best. He emphasized the resilience of Jordan Binnington, citing his standout performances during the Blues' recent Stanley Cup run.

The debate extended beyond goaltending to the roster's top-end talent. Whitney pointed out the star-studded lineup of American players, including McDavid, MacKinnon, and the Hughes brothers. While acknowledging the formidable Canadian talent, he argued that the U.S. is no longer the underdog in the hockey world.

Fans across social media platforms quickly jumped into the conversation, passionately defending their respective nations. The debate revolves around whether Ryan Whitney's assessment accurately reflects the current state of international hockey or whether national pride is influencing the analysis.

As the online discussion gains momentum, hockey enthusiasts eagerly await the next chapter in the age-old rivalry between the U.S. and Canada, both on and off the ice.

Ryan Whitney unleashes critique on Oilers' struggles

In an episode of "Spittin Chiclets," Edmonton Oilers enthusiast Ryan Whitney didn't shy away from expressing his disappointment after the team's 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Whitney particularly targeted star players Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, pointing out their lackluster performances in the midst of the team's recent struggles.

With a critical tone, Whitney highlighted a troubling statistic:

"This team, they're not winning sh*t. They have Nugent-Hopkins, McDavid, and Leon with one power-play goal combined in the last 12 games."

Whitney raised questions about when the necessary improvements would materialize, emphasizing the Oilers' current standing as second to last in their division. He didn't hold back in critiquing the team's overall performance, pointing out deficiencies in their defensive lineup and urging the two star forwards to elevate their game:

"They don't have good defensemen, and they have two awesome forwards that aren't playing awesome right now. There is a lot of room for improvement. Let's see it."

As the Edmonton Oilers navigate through the season, the big question remains whether Ryan Whitney's concerns resonate with the broader fanbase and if the team can address these issues to make strides in the highly competitive division standings.