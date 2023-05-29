The IIHF World Championship has just concluded with Canada taking all the honours. They won their 28th title, beating Germany 5-2. But it did not get much viewership or fanfare in the country. It ticked the fancy of a Redditor named u/nevermindhockey. He posted his thoughts on r/nhl.

Seriously, there are no watch parties. Most people just see the result in their evening news. It’s a shame that it doesn’t have more recognition. European teams have way more followers. Fans are in the streets and there are watch parties everywhere.

Fans from Canada gave very reasonable answers to this question on the subreddit. The responses ranged from the games being too early to the Stanley Cup playoffs taking place during the same time. Some of the biggest players are also not representing their countries. They have taken a breather after a long NHL season.

The most prominent solution for NHL and IIHF is not to schedule these events together. Many in this subreddit are suggesting organizing the world championship every two years or four years. This will allow the most prominent players to represent their countries while making the tournament special, in the eyes of hockey fans.

Something akin to the Football World Cup would attract more North American audiences. This time around, the 2022 edition got a lot of attention from viewers in USA and Canada.

At the Ice Hockey World Championship in Tampere on Sunday, Canada defeated Germany 5-2 to earn gold and clinch its 28th championship overall.

The first two periods of play at the Nokia Arena ended in a 2-2 deadlock between the teams, but Germany could not keep up as the Canadians dominated the third period with three goals to win their second gold medal in three years.

Germany had high aspirations of winning the World Championship for the first time, but they were forced to settle for their first silver medal in the yearly competition since 1953.

A 4-3 victory against the United States in Tampere earlier on Sunday gave Latvia their first gold at an ice hockey World Championship.

Canada surpasses Finland to take the top spot in the 2023 IIHF Men's World Ranking after the country won the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Germany is the greatest winner among the top countries, while Russia and the US remain in third and fourth position, respectively. The Germans move up to fifth place after winning the silver medals in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

