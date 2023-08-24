"Canada would mop this team": Hockey fans react to the U.S.A.'s projected roster for potential international tournament in 2025

We have a projected lineup for Team U.S.A.'s roster in the year 2025.

The NHL and NHLPA are making strides toward reviving international hockey competitions and potentially sending NHL players back to the Olympics. The speculation surrounding potential rosters for various national teams has ignited passionate discussions among fans.

Bleacher Report's Adam Gretz recently presented his projected lineup for the 2025 Team USA roster, sparking a flurry of reactions on Twitter from hockey enthusiasts around the world.

Among the myriad of comments that flooded Twitter, some fans couldn't help but express their skepticism and loyalty to their national teams:

One Twitter user boldly asserted,

"Canada would mop this team."

Another tweet chimed in,

"It’s very good, but nobody is touching Canada."

A third fan weighed in on the composition of Team U.S.A.'s defensive lineup, playfully stating,

"Quinn Hughes & Adam Fox on the first line of defense in front of ACTUAL defensemen like Slavin & McAvoy is hilarious."

The reactions on Twitter mirror the fervent emotions that hockey fans bring to the table whenever discussions about national teams arise. Hockey, often referred to as Canada's national sport, holds a special place in the hearts of fans across North America and beyond.

International tournaments serve as a unique platform where national pride takes the center stage, and fans are quick to share their opinions on rosters, match-ups, and potential outcomes.

As the NHL's efforts to rekindle international competitions progress, the excitement among fans continues to build.

The U.S.A. team's roster has some notable NHL player's names

Gretz's projected roster, a compilation of stars and rising talents, provided fans with an exciting glimpse into what Team U.S.A. could look like shortly. The roster featured an impressive array of forward firepower, defensive prowess, and skilled goaltending, from Matthew Tkachuk and Auston Matthews to Quinn Hughes and Connor Hellebuyck.

Forward -

MATTHEW TKACHUK,

AUSTON MATTHEWS,

BRADY TKACHUK,

JASON ROBERTSON,

JACK HUGHES,

ALEX DEBRINCAT,

KYLE CONNOR,

JACK EICHEL,

CLAYTON KELLER,

JAKE GUENTZEL,

TAGE THOMPSON,

COLE CAUFIELD

Defenceman -

QUINN HUGHES,

ADAM FOX,

JACCOB SLAVIN,

CHARLIE MCAVOY,

ZACH WERENSKI,

JOHN CARLSON

Goaltender -

CONNOR HELLEBUYCK,

JAKE OETTINGER,

JEREMY SWAYMAN

However, as with any sports-related content shared online, reactions were diverse, passionate, and sometimes laced with a friendly rivalry. Also, we can't ignore that there were many in favour of this projected roster. Some hockey fans strongly believe that this roster can give strong competition to Canada.