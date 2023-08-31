"Canada runs America": NHL fans react to league's US national TV schedule for 2023-24 season

The NHL's announcement of the US National TV schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season has sparked a range of reactions among fans across the hockey community.

The league's partnership with TNT and ESPN Networks promises a substantial number of exclusive games, yet the distribution has left some fans pleased and others disappointed.

Expand Tweet

One vocal fan took to Twitter, asserting:

"Canada runs America"

Expand Tweet

Another fan criticized the decision to have certain teams left without any exclusive national TV appearances:

"Having any team at zero is just bad marketing"

Expand Tweet

A fan's comment humorously drew attention:

"You know you're a poverty team when you have fewer national TV appearances than the Coyotes."

Expand Tweet

The Montreal Canadiens, a storied franchise with a massive fan base, seem to have received special attention in the TV schedule, with all their games set to be televised.

This led one confident fan to quip:

"Montreal has all their games televised, who needs you."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The NHL's US National TV schedule for the 2023-24 season has certainly ignited a passionate response from fans.

What is the expected number of players set to take part in NHL training camp tryouts for the year 2023?

In preparation for the upcoming 2023-2024 NHL season, a group of players is getting ready for Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts as part of training camps. These contracts allow players to demonstrate their skills in the hopes of securing a spot in the NHL regular season lineup.

Among the players this year are a mix of experienced veterans and promising talents:

Nathan Beaulieu (Carolina Hurricanes, LD/RD, 30) brings versatility and strong defensive abilities.

Alex Chiasson (Boston Bruins, RW, 32) aims to showcase his scoring finesse and years of experience.

Aaron Dell (Columbus Blue Jackets, G, 34) competes for a goaltending position.

Sam Gagner (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34) demonstrates adaptability and veteran leadership.

Scott Harrington (Anaheim Ducks, LD, 30) bolsters the defensive lineup for the Ducks.

Peter Holland (Colorado Avalanche, C, 32) adds offensive potential to the Avalanche.

Nicolas Meloche (Columbus Blue Jackets, RD, 26) exhibits strong defensive skills on the blue line.

Nathan Schnarr (Columbus Blue Jackets, C, 24) aims for a steady role among the forward lines.

Brandon Sutter (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34) brings experience and versatility.

Austin Watson (Tampa Bay Lightning, RW/LW, 31) offers a physical and robust playing style.

The players are entering training camps with the goal of showcasing their abilities and earning standard contracts. These agreements provide a chance for both players and teams to assess each other, assisting in making roster decisions for the upcoming season.