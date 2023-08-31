"Canada runs America": NHL fans react to league's US national TV schedule for 2023-24 season

The NHL's announcement of the US National TV schedule for the upcoming 2023-24 season has sparked a range of reactions among fans across the hockey community.
The league's partnership with TNT and ESPN Networks promises a substantial number of exclusive games, yet the distribution has left some fans pleased and others disappointed.
One vocal fan took to Twitter, asserting:
"Canada runs America"
Another fan criticized the decision to have certain teams left without any exclusive national TV appearances:
"Having any team at zero is just bad marketing"
A fan's comment humorously drew attention:
"You know you're a poverty team when you have fewer national TV appearances than the Coyotes."
The Montreal Canadiens, a storied franchise with a massive fan base, seem to have received special attention in the TV schedule, with all their games set to be televised.
This led one confident fan to quip:
"Montreal has all their games televised, who needs you."
The NHL's US National TV schedule for the 2023-24 season has certainly ignited a passionate response from fans.
What is the expected number of players set to take part in NHL training camp tryouts for the year 2023?
In preparation for the upcoming 2023-2024 NHL season, a group of players is getting ready for Professional Tryout (PTO) contracts as part of training camps. These contracts allow players to demonstrate their skills in the hopes of securing a spot in the NHL regular season lineup.
Among the players this year are a mix of experienced veterans and promising talents:
- Nathan Beaulieu (Carolina Hurricanes, LD/RD, 30) brings versatility and strong defensive abilities.
- Alex Chiasson (Boston Bruins, RW, 32) aims to showcase his scoring finesse and years of experience.
- Aaron Dell (Columbus Blue Jackets, G, 34) competes for a goaltending position.
- Sam Gagner (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34) demonstrates adaptability and veteran leadership.
- Scott Harrington (Anaheim Ducks, LD, 30) bolsters the defensive lineup for the Ducks.
- Peter Holland (Colorado Avalanche, C, 32) adds offensive potential to the Avalanche.
- Nicolas Meloche (Columbus Blue Jackets, RD, 26) exhibits strong defensive skills on the blue line.
- Nathan Schnarr (Columbus Blue Jackets, C, 24) aims for a steady role among the forward lines.
- Brandon Sutter (Edmonton Oilers, RW/C, 34) brings experience and versatility.
- Austin Watson (Tampa Bay Lightning, RW/LW, 31) offers a physical and robust playing style.
The players are entering training camps with the goal of showcasing their abilities and earning standard contracts. These agreements provide a chance for both players and teams to assess each other, assisting in making roster decisions for the upcoming season.