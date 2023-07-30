Canada vs Finland: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list and more - 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup

As the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup kicks off on Monday, hockey fans are excited for the showdown between the Finland U18 and Canada U18 teams. Scheduled for July 31st at 9:30 AM EDT, this Group B matchup promises to deliver an intense battle on the ice as two hockey powerhouses play for supremacy in the prestigious tournament.

The viewers will have the opportunity to catch the action live on various networks. The NHL Network, NHL Network USA Alternate, RDS, TSN3, and TSN5 will be broadcasting the game.

Canada vs Finland: Live streaming options

For those unable to catch the game on television, live streaming options will be available. Just like last year's edition, the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is expected to be live-streamed on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada, while fans in the USA can tune in through FuboTV.

Canada vs Finland: Roster

The Canada U18 team boasts an impressive roster filled with top-tier talents across forward and defensive positions.

Forward

Malcolm Spence, Justin Poirier, Roger McQueen, Berkly Catton, Jordan Gavin, Ryder Ritchie, Cole Beaudoin, Ollie Josephson, Porter Martone, Liam Greentree, Michael Misa, Carson Wetsch, Cayden Lindstrom,

Defence

Sam Dickinson, Ben Danford, Frankie Marrelli, Anthony Cristoforo, Charlie Elick, Henry Mews, Zayne Parekh

In between the pipes, Canada will rely on the goaltending expertise of Ryerson Leenders, Gabriel D’Aigle, and Carter George. These young netminders will play a crucial role in keeping Finland's offensive threats at bay.

On the other hand, Finland's roster remains under wraps, but they are known for producing a plethora of skilled players who can compete at the highest level. The mystery surrounding their lineup only adds to the intrigue of this exciting matchup.

Canada vs Finland: Game Preview

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is a significant event in the hockey calendar, showcasing top U-18 talents who are building their path towards the NHL draft in the coming years. As one of the most entertaining tournaments, it draws the attention of scouts and analysts, who closely monitor the performances of these young stars.

The tournament is set to kick off on Monday, July 31, and will run until Saturday, Aug. 5. The fans can anticipate witnessing some impressive displays of skill and potential from the next generation of hockey superstars.

The 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is set to feature the Canadian U18 team brimming with young hockey talent. Michael Misa, with a historic age-15 season in the OHL, leads the charge with his speed and skill. Sam Dickinson, a top defenseman, will be relied upon heavily. Berkly Catton, a smart and versatile center, will fill the void left by Macklin Celebrini.

Zayne Parekh's offensive prowess and Gabriel D'Aigle's impressive goaltending promise to bolster the team's performance. Malcolm Spence and Justin Poirier will add scoring depth with their speed and playmaking abilities. Meanwhile, Porter Martone's goal-scoring skills and physicality make him a valuable asset.

Finland also boasts some highly skilled players and they'll definitely be a tough opponent to beat. It will be a decisive game between both teams as they battle it out to take an early lead.