Canada vs Germany: Finals How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Hockey enthusiasts from around the world, get ready to witness a clash of titans as Canada and Germany take to the ice for the finals of the tournament. The stage is set, the anticipation is palpable, and the atmosphere is charged with excitement as these two formidable teams compete for the ultimate prize: the gold medal.

Canada vs. Germany: Match details

Both teams go head-to-head on Sunday, May 28 in Nokia Arena and the puck drops at 10:20 AM in Canada PDT and at 7:20 PM in Germany.

Canada vs. Germany: Streaming options

Canadian fans can watch the game live on TSN1 or stream it on TSN.ca or the TSN App. The game will also be broadcasted on RDS. For fans who cannot access TSN, there is a free live stream available through the Game Centre on the official tournament website or on the World Championship YouTube channel.

Fans in Germany, on the other hand, can catch the action on Sport1 Germany and Magenta Sport, with a live stream available on Sport1 Germany's website and Eishockey-magazin.de.

Canada vs. Germany: Game preview

In a clash of hockey powerhouses, Canada is set to face Germany in the gold medal game of the IIHF World Championship. This marks Canada's fourth consecutive appearance in the finals as they aim to secure their 28th world title. The stage is set for an epic showdown on Sunday in Tampere, Finland.

In the semifinals, Canadians showcased their resilience by coming from behind to defeat Latvia with a 4-2 victory. Jack Quinn, Adam Fantilli, and Scott Laughton stepped up in the third period, sealing the comeback.

Goaltender Sam Montembeault's solid performance with 20 saves ensured their path to the finals. Meanwhile, Germany secured a thrilling 4-3 overtime win against the United States, earning their spot in the championship game. Frederik Tiffels emerged as the hero, scoring twice, including the overtime winner.

Looking at their previous meeting, Canada emerged victorious with a 5-3 win over Germany in last year's preliminary opener. Pierre-Luc Dubois led the way with two goals, including the game-winner.

Both teams possess key strengths. Canada boasts a formidable penalty kill, which will be crucial against Germany's potent power play. The Germans have defied expectations, showcasing their resilience and offensive prowess. J.J. Peterka has been a standout player for Germany, ranking third in tournament scoring.

With a rich history of dominance, Canada holds a commanding head-to-head advantage over Germany. However, the Germans have shown determination and skill in this tournament, proving that they cannot be underestimated.

As the final game approaches, anticipation mounts for a thrilling clash on the ice. With the gold medal at stake, both teams will leave everything on the line, setting the stage for a memorable showdown between Canada and Germany.

