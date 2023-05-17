Canada vs Kazakhstan: Group B How to watch, live streaming, channel list, and more - 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship

Welcome to the highly anticipated clash between Canada and Kazakhstan in Group B of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. This game promises to be a thrilling showdown between two formidable teams. With Canada's rich ice hockey tradition and Kazakhstan's growing prowess in the sport, fans are in for a treat as these nations battle it out on the international stage.

Canada vs. Kazakhstan: Match details

The game is scheduled to take place on May 17, 2023, at Arena Riga, with the puck drop set for 10:20 AM in Canada PDT and 11:20 PM in Kazakhstan.

Canada vs. Kazakhstan: Streaming Options

For Canadian fans eager to catch all the action live, TSN1 is the go-to channel, providing comprehensive coverage of the game. If you prefer to stream the game online, you can tune in to TSN.ca or the TSN App, where a live streaming option will be available. RDS will also broadcast the game for French-speaking viewers in Canada. In case TSN is not accessible, you can still enjoy the game for free by visiting the Game Centre on the tournament website or the official World Championship YouTube page.

Meanwhile, in Kazakhstan, BasSport TV channel will be offering live coverage of this thrilling encounter. Passionate fans in Kazakhstan can tune in to BasSport TV to cheer on their national team as they face off against the mighty Canadian squad.

Don't miss this exciting clash between Canada and Kazakhstan in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. Grab your jerseys, gather your friends, and get ready to witness some high-octane hockey action on the ice.

Canada vs. Kazakhstan: Game Preview

Unbeaten and brimming with confidence, Canada's National Men's Team is set to take on Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Canada enters the game on the back of a hard-fought 2-1 shootout victory over Slovakia, with Jack Quinn securing the shootout winner and Jake Neighbours finding the net in regulation. Goaltender Sam Montembeault was sensational, making 23 saves and then denying six of eight Slovaks in the shootout.

In contrast, in their previous game, Kazakhstan suffered a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Switzerland. Despite a strong performance from goaltender Andrey Shutov, who made 30 saves, the Kazakh team couldn't generate any offense. Adil Beketayev and Nikita Mikhailis were active shooters but couldn't break through. Kazakhstan's blue-liner Batyrlan Muratov logged the most ice time, showcasing his importance to the team's defensive efforts.

Canada emerged victorious with a 6-3 win against Kazakhstan in thier previous encounter during the preliminary round in Helsinki last year. Dylan Cozens led the charge with a hat trick, while Damon Severson and Drake Batherson contributed with crucial goals and assists.

One player to watch for Canada is goaltender Sam Montembeault, who has been outstanding in Riga. With a remarkable 0.48 goals-against average and a stellar .978 save percentage, Montembeault has played a crucial role in Canada's unbeaten streak. Maxim Mukhametov stands out for Kazakhstan, having already tallied two goals in the tournament on just four shots. He showcased his scoring prowess during the 2023 Winter Universiade, where he led the tournament in scoring and helped secure a bronze medal for Kazakhstan.

With Canada holding a perfect record against Kazakhstan in their previous three meetings, the Kazakh team will be aiming to break their losing streak. Expect an exciting clash as these teams battle it out on the ice in their quest for victory.

