"Canadian justice system is so broken": Insider's speculated year of trial for Hockey Canada sexual assault allegations stuns NHL fans

Fans were left shocked to hear about the potential timeline for a trial in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case involving its World Junior players in 2018.

According to Insider Rick Westhead, the former head of the Toronto Police Service's sex crime unit Gary Ellis told TSN that players in the case would go through standard procedures like being photographed, fingerprinted and signing an undertaking to avoid contact with the alleged victim.

However, as per Westhead, lawyers specializing in criminal sexual assault cases have indicated that a trial in this particular case may not take place until 2026.

Expand Tweet

The delays in the Hockey Canada sexual assault case have left fans disappointed, as they took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions. One fan tweeted:

"Canadian justice system is so broken"

Expand Tweet

Another chimed in:

"2026 is ridiculous"

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Given the speculated period, it's disappointing for fans that it may take so long.

After Alex Formenton, four players involved in Hockey Canada sexual assault case have been advised to surrender

On Jan. 24, the Globe and Mail reported that five members of the 2018 World Junior team had been told to surrender to London, Ontario police to be charged with sexual assault.

Four days later, on Jan. 28, former Ottawa Senators player Alex Fortmenton was the first player among the five alleged in the case to surrender to the police. Formenton is currently continuing his hockey career in Switzerland.

According to a report by TSN, Cal Foote, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod and Dillon Dube are the other four members to have been directed to report to the London police to face sexual assault charges in an incident that took place during a Hockey Canada gala event in 2018.

All four players are 25 years old and have taken leave from their respective teams in the NHL. Carter Hart is a goaltender for the Philadelphia Flyers, Dillon Dube is a forward for the Calgary Flames, Michael McLeod is a forward for the Devils and Cal Foote is another member of the New Jersey Devils involved in the case.

It is reported that these four players are expected to surrender before London Police holds a press conference on Monday to provide an update on this high-profile case.