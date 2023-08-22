Canadiens 2023-24 Event Nights: Over 25 themed home games on the cards for Habs fans

The Montreal Canadiens have excited fans with the announcement of their upcoming event nights for the 2023-24 season. From giveaways to celebrations of Montreal's diverse communities, the Habs have curated a schedule that promises something for every fan. Let's dive into the highlights and details of these exciting events that will take place at the iconic Bell Centre.

The season kicks off on October 14 with the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. The anticipation surrounding the club's 114th season is palpable, and this matchup against an Original Six rival is sure to make it a hot ticket in town. The return of Habs hockey is always a memorable event, and this year's opener could provide a glimpse of the team's top draft pick, Connor Bedard, in action.

One unique offering is the Molson Concert Series, which will feature pregame performances by local favorites at Canadiens Plaza on four separate nights: October 26, November 16, March 28, and April 4.

The Canadiens are also committed to using hockey as a platform for positive change. On eight occasions throughout the season, they will host "Cause Nights" that highlight social causes in Montreal communities.

These nights include events like Military Appreciation Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Pride Night, Hockey Talks Night, Hockey Celebration Night, Black History Night, RadioTeleDON Night, and Indigenous Celebration Night.

For those who love the lighter side of the game, the Mascot Party on November 30 is a must-attend event. Mascots from around the League, and even some from other major pro sports, will roam the concourse, offering fans a chance to take selfies with their favorite fuzzy characters.

Collectors will have their eyes on the four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA. The team's strategy of making these collectibles exclusive to the first 8,000 attendees will surely generate excitement among fans.

On December 4, the Canadiens will celebrate their anniversary with a game against the Seattle Kraken. This game also marks the start of the Bobblehead Nights, where 8,000 lucky attendees will receive commemorative bobbleheads.

Christmas at the Bell Centre, presented by Lafleur, will take place on December 16 against the New York Islanders.

Lastly, the Family Weekend on February 10 and 11, coinciding with Super Bowl weekend, is a family-friendly tradition that has been ongoing since 2011.

Below is the comprehensive lineup of event nights for the Canadiens' home games in the 2023-24 season

Date Opponent Theme October 14 vs. CHI Home Opener October 17 vs. MIN Desk Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi October 26 vs. CBJ Molson Concert Series October 28 vs. WPG Halloween Night presented by Haribo November 11 vs. BOS Military Appreciation Night November 12 vs. VAN Hockey Fights Cancer Night November 16 vs. VGK Molson Concert Series November 30 vs. FLA Mascot Party December 4 vs. SEA Anniversary Game December 4 vs. SEA Bobblehead Night presented by RONA December 16 vs. NYI Christmas at the Bell Centre presented by Lafleur January 11 vs. SJS Bobblehead Night presented by RONA January 15 vs. COL Pride Night presented by Scotiabank January 23 vs. OTT Hockey Talks Night January 25 vs. NYI Throwback Night - 2000s February 10 vs. DAL Family Weekend February 11 vs. STL Family Weekend February 17 vs. WSH Celebrating Hockey Night February 21 vs. BUF Black History Night February 27 vs. ARI Bobblehead Night presented by RONA March 12 vs. CBJ Bobblehead Night presented by RONA March 14 vs. BOS RadioTéléDON March 28 vs. PHI Country Night March 28 vs. PHI Molson Concert Series March 30 vs. CAR Indigenous Celebration Night April 2 vs. FLA Goal is Green Night presented by National Bank April 4 vs. TBL Molson Concert Series April 16 vs. DET Fan Appreciation Night

Secure tickets through multi-game packs, including the customizable 6-game option, catering to preferences like Bobblehead Nights and meaningful causes. The 5-, 6-, and 10-game packs are currently available for purchase, granting early access before the general on-sale on Sept. 11.