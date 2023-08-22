Ice Hockey
Canadiens 2023-24 Event Nights: Over 25 themed home games on the cards for Habs fans

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Aug 22, 2023 12:36 GMT
The Montreal Canadiens have excited fans with the announcement of their upcoming event nights for the 2023-24 season. From giveaways to celebrations of Montreal's diverse communities, the Habs have curated a schedule that promises something for every fan. Let's dive into the highlights and details of these exciting events that will take place at the iconic Bell Centre.

The season kicks off on October 14 with the home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks. The anticipation surrounding the club's 114th season is palpable, and this matchup against an Original Six rival is sure to make it a hot ticket in town. The return of Habs hockey is always a memorable event, and this year's opener could provide a glimpse of the team's top draft pick, Connor Bedard, in action.

One unique offering is the Molson Concert Series, which will feature pregame performances by local favorites at Canadiens Plaza on four separate nights: October 26, November 16, March 28, and April 4.

The Canadiens are also committed to using hockey as a platform for positive change. On eight occasions throughout the season, they will host "Cause Nights" that highlight social causes in Montreal communities.

These nights include events like Military Appreciation Night, Hockey Fights Cancer Night, Pride Night, Hockey Talks Night, Hockey Celebration Night, Black History Night, RadioTeleDON Night, and Indigenous Celebration Night.

More on Canadiens Game Schedule

For those who love the lighter side of the game, the Mascot Party on November 30 is a must-attend event. Mascots from around the League, and even some from other major pro sports, will roam the concourse, offering fans a chance to take selfies with their favorite fuzzy characters.

Collectors will have their eyes on the four Bobblehead Nights presented by RONA. The team's strategy of making these collectibles exclusive to the first 8,000 attendees will surely generate excitement among fans.

On December 4, the Canadiens will celebrate their anniversary with a game against the Seattle Kraken. This game also marks the start of the Bobblehead Nights, where 8,000 lucky attendees will receive commemorative bobbleheads.

Christmas at the Bell Centre, presented by Lafleur, will take place on December 16 against the New York Islanders.

Lastly, the Family Weekend on February 10 and 11, coinciding with Super Bowl weekend, is a family-friendly tradition that has been ongoing since 2011.

Below is the comprehensive lineup of event nights for the Canadiens' home games in the 2023-24 season

DateOpponentTheme
October 14vs. CHIHome Opener
October 17vs. MINDesk Calendar Night presented by Mitsubishi
October 26vs. CBJMolson Concert Series
October 28vs. WPGHalloween Night presented by Haribo
November 11vs. BOSMilitary Appreciation Night
November 12vs. VANHockey Fights Cancer Night
November 16vs. VGKMolson Concert Series
November 30vs. FLAMascot Party
December 4vs. SEAAnniversary Game
December 4vs. SEABobblehead Night presented by RONA
December 16vs. NYIChristmas at the Bell Centre presented by Lafleur
January 11vs. SJSBobblehead Night presented by RONA
January 15vs. COLPride Night presented by Scotiabank
January 23vs. OTTHockey Talks Night
January 25vs. NYIThrowback Night - 2000s
February 10vs. DALFamily Weekend
February 11vs. STLFamily Weekend
February 17vs. WSHCelebrating Hockey Night
February 21vs. BUFBlack History Night
February 27vs. ARIBobblehead Night presented by RONA
March 12vs. CBJBobblehead Night presented by RONA
March 14vs. BOSRadioTéléDON
March 28vs. PHICountry Night
March 28vs. PHIMolson Concert Series
March 30vs. CARIndigenous Celebration Night
April 2vs. FLAGoal is Green Night presented by National Bank
April 4vs. TBLMolson Concert Series
April 16vs. DETFan Appreciation Night

Secure tickets through multi-game packs, including the customizable 6-game option, catering to preferences like Bobblehead Nights and meaningful causes. The 5-, 6-, and 10-game packs are currently available for purchase, granting early access before the general on-sale on Sept. 11.

