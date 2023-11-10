Canadiens' ex-team doctor reveals what actually ended Carey Price's career

In a shocking revelation, former Montreal Canadiens' team doctor David Mulder disclosed the unexpected reason behind Carey Price's career-ending injury.

"He had a meniscus injury, so we sent him to New York for an operation," Mulder said, "and during it, the surgeon found that the femur had lost all of its cartilage. It was a surprise, and that’s what ended his career."

Carey Price, a stalwart goaltender, had long hinted at the challenges he faced due to a persistent knee issue. Confirming the grim reality on Sept. 12, Price admitted that his days in the NHL were likely over. Despite being under contract, he expressed dwindling hopes of returning, acknowledging the declining probabilities each month.

Having dedicated his entire 15-season career to the Canadiens, Price holds notable franchise records with 712 games played and 361 wins. His impressive goaltending statistics include a record of 361 wins, 261 losses and 79 overtime losses, along with 49 shutouts. Maintaining a solid performance, he boasted a 2.51 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Carey Price reflected on his situation

After leading the Canadiens to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, Price underwent knee surgery in the following season to repair a torn meniscus. Despite a brief return in April 2022, his appearances were limited, culminating in a 1-4-0 record with a 3.63 goals-against average and .878 save percentage.

While Price has recovered enough for daily activities, the demands of a full NHL season remained beyond his knee's capacity.

In September, Carey Price said, according to the Montreal Gazette:

"Honestly, on a day-to-day basis, I feel really good. But when I do certain things on a consistent basis, it's a very solid reminder that my knee's not in a position to take the brunt of a full season's workload. I still get a tremendous amount of swelling in it. For short periods of time, I can do things that are strenuous.

"The honest thing is right now, it's just not going to happen to take the stress of the goaltending position — it's not where it needs to be.

Under contract for three more seasons at $10.5 million per year, Carey Price is expected to spend the remaining tenure on long-term injured reserve. The Canadiens, now relying on Jake Allen, Casey DeSmith and Sam Montembeault as goaltenders, bid farewell to a franchise legend.

Price, who was drafted by the Canadiens as fifth overall in 2005, leaves behind a legacy marked by numerous accolades, including Vezina and Hart trophies and franchise records in games played and wins.