Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta reveals personal reason for opting to wear neck guard

Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta has made a significant decision in his hockey career by choosing to wear a neck guard during practice sessions. This move has caught the attention of both fans and the media. Pezzetta's choice to don a neck guard has a deeply personal reason behind it, and it's a decision that reflects the increasing awareness of player safety after a recent on-ice incident.

The news of Pezzetta wearing a neck guard came to light during a Canadiens practice session, where he was joined by teammate Brendan Gallagher, who was also sporting this safety equipment.

Both players admitted that it required a bit of adjustment in terms of the length and fit of the neck guard, but they emphasized that it did not impede their ability to breathe or hinder their on-ice performance. Their willingness to adapt and embrace this safety precaution is indicative of a broader shift in the NHL.

When questioned about his decision to wear a neck guard, Michael Pezzetta revealed that it was the influence of his mother that prompted him to take this step.

Pezzetta's mother expressed her concern for her son's safety on the ice, particularly after the tragic death of former NHL player Adam Johnson. Adam Johnson, an American professional ice hockey forward, tragically lost his life in October 2023 due to an on-ice collision that resulted in a cut to his neck from a skate.

"Pezz says he's trying it out at the urging of his mom, who is worried after the tragic death of former #NHL Adam Johnson"

A look at Michael Pezzetta's NHL career

Michael Pezzetta's journey in professional hockey began when he was selected 11th overall by the Sudbury Wolves in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection. He made his OHL debut during the 2014-15 season, but was later traded to the Sarnia Sting on Jan. 9, 2018.

The turning point in his career came when he signed an entry-level contract with the Montreal Canadiens on March 7, 2018. This opened the door for his professional debut with the Laval Rocket in the 2018-19 season.

During the 2021-22 season, Pezzetta received a recall from the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 1, 2021, leading to his NHL debut against the Detroit Red Wings the following night. In his rookie season, he showcased his talent with five goals and six assists in 51 games. Despite a challenging season for the Canadiens, he led the team in penalty minutes with 81.

Michael Pezzetta's commitment earned him a one-year, $750,000 deal for the 2022-23 season. Initially serving as the 13th forward, he later became a regular in the lineup due to injuries. In 63 games, he scored seven goals, provided eight assists, and led the team in hits with 239, while recording the most penalty minutes among team forwards.

On June 2, 2023, Pezzetta extended his stay with the Canadiens by signing a new two-year contract.