The Montreal Canadiens have reason to rejoice as they gear up for the upcoming season. Young star Cole Caufield, who has been sidelined since January due to shoulder surgery, is set to make his return to the ice.

This encouraging news has sparked excitement among the Canadiens faithful, who have eagerly awaited the return of one of their most promising talents.

Caufield, a 22-year-old forward, last graced the ice against the Florida Panthers on January 19, where the Habs suffered a 6-2 defeat. Since then, he has been working on his recovery and rehabilitation.

At the Canadiens' golf tournament on a bright Monday morning, Caufield spoke optimistically about his progress:

"It feels better than it did before. I can tell you that. So, I'm really excited, ready to go, and it feels 100 percent."

His words are music to the ears of Habs fans, who eagerly await his return to action.

Despite his injury-shortened season last year, Caufield was a shining star for Montreal. In 46 games, he amassed an impressive 36 points, including sharing the team's lead in goals with center Nick Suzuki with 26 apiece.

Caufield's contributions to the team's offense were undeniable, so his absence was deeply felt as he recovered from injury.

Canadiens enter new season with Juraj Slafkovsky

Caufield is not alone in his anticipation for the upcoming season. He's joined by a group of over 40 players who have gathered in Montreal in recent weeks. They include the highly touted Juraj Slafkovsky, who have been putting in the hard work at the practice facility in Brossard, Quebec, ahead of training camp.

Tht, especially the commitment shown by the young prospects, has not gone unnoticed by the Habs management. Jeff Gorton, the Canadiens' executive vice president of hockey operations, expressed his admiration for their dedication:

"It's a good young group of players. Where they're going? We're all excited to see where that's going to be."

Slafkovsky, the top pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, is eager to hit the ice. He had a promising start to his rookie season, amassing 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games before a knee injury on January 15 cut his campaign short. Now, after a lengthy rehabilitation period, Slafkovsky is itching to make his mark in the NHL.

The Canadiens are entering the new season with a sense of optimism, eager to put behind the challenges of the last year.